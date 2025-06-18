Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora just wore Julia Fox's slim-fitting studded leather midi dress, and grunge girls are obsessed
Rita Ora backstage during Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday June 15, 2025© PA Images via Getty Images

The stylish It-Brit took outfit cues from the American style icon over the weekend

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Luxe leather will forever be a favourite for those most stylish, and to prove just how sultry the lavish fabric can be for a decadent date night out, is everybody's favourite It-Brit, Rita Ora

The 34-year-old singer, actress and The Masked Singer US judge is known in the style sphere for her enviable ensembles, and her most recent red carpet look just solidified exactly that. 

To attend (and perform) at the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium over the weekend, Rita forgoed comfort (fashion lovers will know that leather isn’t great for the sweltering summer temperatures) and executed a sleek, chic and overly sultry slim-fitting leather look. 

Rita Ora backstage during Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, at Wembley Stadium, London wearing a black leather dress© PA Images via Getty Images
Is Rita in her biker girl era?

The glamorous dress in question, which was made by Central Saint Martins alum Dilara Findikoglu, featured an intricate inbuilt corset detail, the lace up back, moulded cups and waist panelling accentuating her curves to perfection. 

Rita Ora poses in a black leather dress on her instagram© @ritaora
A moment for the back of the dress - IYKYK

To add even more emphasis, the black leather was adorned with multiple studded adornments around the bust and waist, while hints of red leather gave extra depth. As the icing on top, Rita paired the Morticia Addams-approved frock with a pair of strappy leather heels which tied up around her calves. 

Rita Ora attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium. She wears a red lip and winged eyeliner look© WireImage
Rita's b;eached brows added an extra element of edge

Never one to skimp on the details, Rita paired the biker-chic dress with a vibrant matte red lipstick, a striking winged liner look, voluminous curls and a bleach brow look. 

Fashion fans might recognise Rita’s leather midi dress as she’s not the only famed face to don it on the world stage. 

Julia Fox is seen walking in midtown on October 11, 2023 in New York City wearing a black leather midi dress© GC Images
Julia styled her dress with a pair of brown leather boots

In October of 2023, the Queen of weird, wacky and utterly intriguing fashion choices, Julia Fox, was seen strutting down the New York City streets in the exact same style. 

Two icons twinning in matching outfits obviously means the style is worth its weight in fashion gold. 

Long live the luxe leather midi.

