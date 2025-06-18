Rita Ora just wore Julia Fox's slim-fitting studded leather midi dress, and grunge girls are obsessed

Luxe leather will forever be a favourite for those most stylish, and to prove just how sultry the lavish fabric can be for a decadent date night out, is everybody's favourite It-Brit, Rita Ora.

The 34-year-old singer, actress and The Masked Singer US judge is known in the style sphere for her enviable ensembles, and her most recent red carpet look just solidified exactly that.

To attend (and perform) at the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium over the weekend, Rita forgoed comfort (fashion lovers will know that leather isn’t great for the sweltering summer temperatures) and executed a sleek, chic and overly sultry slim-fitting leather look.

© PA Images via Getty Images Is Rita in her biker girl era?

The glamorous dress in question, which was made by Central Saint Martins alum Dilara Findikoglu, featured an intricate inbuilt corset detail, the lace up back, moulded cups and waist panelling accentuating her curves to perfection.

© @ritaora A moment for the back of the dress - IYKYK

To add even more emphasis, the black leather was adorned with multiple studded adornments around the bust and waist, while hints of red leather gave extra depth. As the icing on top, Rita paired the Morticia Addams-approved frock with a pair of strappy leather heels which tied up around her calves.

© WireImage Rita's b;eached brows added an extra element of edge

Never one to skimp on the details, Rita paired the biker-chic dress with a vibrant matte red lipstick, a striking winged liner look, voluminous curls and a bleach brow look.

Fashion fans might recognise Rita’s leather midi dress as she’s not the only famed face to don it on the world stage.

© GC Images Julia styled her dress with a pair of brown leather boots

In October of 2023, the Queen of weird, wacky and utterly intriguing fashion choices, Julia Fox, was seen strutting down the New York City streets in the exact same style.

Two icons twinning in matching outfits obviously means the style is worth its weight in fashion gold.

Long live the luxe leather midi.