Nicola Peltz Beckham's 90s sunglasses are a cool-girl must-have

There’s no shortage of chatter surrounding the Beckham clan right now - from rumoured rifts to whispered family fallouts. But whatever may be going on behind closed doors, one thing remains certain: this stylish family always presents a united, fashion-forward front.

Nicola Peltz Beckham is the latest to prove her fashion credentials, once again showcasing her effortlessly cool aesthetic.

The 30-year-old actress and director shared a carousel of loved-up snaps with husband Brooklyn - Victoria and David’s eldest child - from a recent trip to London.

Channelling vintage LA energy, Nicola wore a cropped leather biker jacket teamed with light-wash, straight-leg jeans. Does any combo scream California cool like denim and leather? Adding a sporty, retro Princess Diana-worthy twist, she topped off her look with a white and navy baseball cap.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola Peltz Beckham shared snaps from a trip to London with Brooklyn

The pièce de résistance was a pair of black wraparound sunglasses - the bold, futuristic silhouette once synonymous with '90s street style icons.

Also known as shield sunglasses, the Y2K staple saw a major revival in 2022, with the likes of Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Kaia Gerber all embracing the trend. Nicola herself cemented their comeback when she sported Balenciaga’s cult AW22 pair - a clear nod to their enduring appeal.

"The sunglasses of the early aughts are just the latest Y2K aesthetic to be embraced and adored by Gen Z," said H! Fashion's Natalie Salmon, "I can't help but think of Kate Moss' iconic Dior sunglasses ads, from fall 2006 when the supermodel sported a supersized pair of sunnies. The style which has been gaining traction on the fashion radar proves that the wraparound shield frames we loved in the early aughts are now the de rigueur aesthetic for an insane Insta game."

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Her wraparound sunglasses are the epitome of 90s cool-girl

In 2024, the style became the shade of the summer once again for the likes of Alexa Chung (who called them her 'rave sunglasses' on Instagram), Rihanna and Katy Perry.

Looking for a sunglasses silhouette that is It-girl approved and bang on trend? look no further...