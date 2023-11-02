Emily Ratajkowski's red mini dress proves she's already in the festive spirit

Emily Ratajkowski is up to her old tricks again, sharing enviable outfits on Instagram that school us in styling up the most daring fashion trends of the moment.

In a video posted to her 30.2 million followers, Emily showed off a sultry red satin mini dress whilst posing in front of the camera. At first glance, the dress does have a striking resemblance to a nightgown (a very chic one of course), but even if its intended purposes are for slumber, we can't deny that Em pulls it off (let's be honest, what doesn't she pull off?)

The thing that takes this look from bed to brunch is the addition of her strappy black heels and chunky gold necklaces. Be honest, if you saw this outfit out and about with an oversized blazer over top, your first thought wouldn't be that she’s in a rush and had no time to change.

This isn’t the first time the model and author has sported undergarments as outer garments. It could have something to do with being a Victoria's Secret Angel (we can imagine that wearing lingerie on a catwalk does all kinds of things to one's confidence levels) or, styling undergarments as outerwear for the fashion icon just comes naturally.

Known in the industry for pushing style boundaries and making the most drab outfits fab, Emily has a knack for cool girl style. The mother of one is often seen out and about sporting effortlessly cool ‘fits. If she’s not sporting track pants and an oversized trench she more often than not is leaning into the idea that some undergarments are designed to be seen.

© MEGA We're obsessed with how she's styled this semi-see-through dress with black lingerie

With Christmas hot on our heels, finding the ultimate party outfit can be challenging but Miss Ratajkowski just proved that looking in the lingerie section could just be your ticket to the ultimate festive look.