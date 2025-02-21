9 best bag charms to elevate your grown-up accessory game this year: From M&S to Loewe, Coach & more

High-end fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Fendi have released bag charms in recent years - turning them into quite the status symbol, proving that it's an easy way to get the designer look but for a fraction of the price.
The nostalgic fashion accessory can even offer functional elements, with mini pouches and AirPods holders proving popular with adults and teenagers alike.
Bag charms are a great way to update your tote or your laptop bag, and shoppers find themselves swapping them between bags, matching the vibe of their outfit. I love the idea of adding a cherry charm to your handbag, and rocking a red sweater to go with it.
How I chose the best bag charms
I searched the internet for chic and stylish bag charms for adults. I scoured the designer websites and the more affordable high-street brands.
Bag charms are back! Demand for bag charms is up by more than 200% compared to the year before. Coach plays a part in this - the brand launched a dinosaur mascot called Rexy and it immediately sold out.
Jellycat is a brand that kids absolutely love, but that doesn't mean grown ups can't love it too. While some of the bag charms on the website are a little bit child-like, this heart-shaped bag charm is a little more grown up. If you squint...
This is a mini purse and will keep all your cards safe and secure.
Editor's Verdict
This edit has convinced me to shop for a bag charm. I like the novelty charms that are out there - the Coach cherry bag charm is an instant winner, but I also love the elegant heart-shaped charm at Marks & Spencer. It will all depend on your budget but you can get some affordable options out there.
