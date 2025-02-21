Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9 best bag charms to elevate your accessory game this year: From M&S to Mango, Coach & more
9 best bag charms to elevate your grown-up accessory game this year: From M&S to Loewe, Coach & more

Purse charms are just so fun. Get involved... 

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
You might assume bag charms are for kids, but think again! Ever since luxury fashion brands embraced the fun novelty keyring charm, their popularity has skyrocketed with grown-ups. 

High-end fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Fendi have released bag charms in recent years - turning them into quite the status symbol, proving that it's an easy way to get the designer look but for a fraction of the price. 

The nostalgic fashion accessory can even offer functional elements, with mini pouches and AirPods holders proving popular with adults and teenagers alike.

Elle Ferguson shows off her bag charms at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week © Getty Images
Bag charms are a great way to update your tote or your laptop bag, and shoppers find themselves swapping them between bags, matching the vibe of their outfit. I love the idea of adding a cherry charm to your handbag, and rocking a red sweater to go with it. 

How I chose the best bag charms 

I searched the internet for chic and stylish bag charms for adults. I scoured the designer websites and the more affordable high-street brands. 

Best bag charms 

Coach Cherry Bag Charm

Coach bag charm© Coach

Editor's Note:

Bag charms are back! Demand for bag charms is up by more than 200% compared to the year before. Coach plays a part in this - the brand launched a dinosaur mascot called Rexy and it immediately sold out.  

Accessorize Cherry AirPod Bag Charm

Accessorize airpods bag charm© Accessorize

Editor's Note:

The cherry sweet phone charm keyring will keep your earphones safe (and close by), it's designed in cream faux leather with an embroidered cherry design on the front.

Loewe Anagram Bag Charm

Loewe bag charm© Loewe

Editor's Note:

If you're after a designer bag charm, Loewe is a popular choice thanks to the fashion pack on Instagram. Style this with your most chic outfit. 

Marks & Spencer Heart Bag Charm

Marks & Spencer bag charm © Marks & Spencer

Editor's Note:

Marks & Spencer has launched bag charms and they're proving so popular they're mostly sold out. Thankfully this gorgeous cream studded heart bag charm is available, but be sure to snap it up quick. 

Amuseables Jellycat Cream Heart Bag Charm

Jelly Cat cream heart bag© Jelly Cat

Editor's Note:

Jellycat is a brand that kids absolutely love, but that doesn't mean grown ups can't love it too. While some of the bag charms on the website are a little bit child-like, this heart-shaped bag charm is a little more grown up. If you squint... 

New Look Faux Leather Bag Charm

New Look bag charm © New Look

Editor's Note:

New Look's bag charm is giving us major designer vibes, but for a real steal. 

H&M Heart Bag Charm

H&M bag charm© H&M

Editor's Note:

Calling all fashionistas. This bag charm from H&M would be a fabulous addition to your wardrobe. Style with your coolest 'fit. 

Inspire Monogram Initial Keyring and Perfume

Next bag charm© Next

Editor's Note:

Perfume on the go? Yes please. This personalised bag charm will have you smelling great everywhere you go. 

Mango Mini Purse Keychain

Mango bag charm© Mango

Editor's Note:

This is a mini purse and will keep all your cards safe and secure. 

Editor's Verdict 

This edit has convinced me to shop for a bag charm. I like the novelty charms that are out there - the Coach cherry bag charm is an instant winner, but I also love the elegant heart-shaped charm at Marks & Spencer. It will all depend on your budget but you can get some affordable options out there. 

