Keira Knightley channels perfectly Parisian chic in bridal-inspired ensemble

There aren't many people in the world who exude timeless sophistication, but award-winning actress Keira Knightley is certainly one of them.

Snapped outside the grand façade of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs gala in Paris, Black Doves star Keira posed with her husband musician James Righton at the 2025 Bal d'Été - an annual celebration that blends couture, culture and elite society.

Keira's look for the occasion was the perfect balance of Parisian poise with a little bit of London glamour. The white tweed full length dress was by Chanel, naturally, and echoed the hallmarks of Coco Chanel's legacy - monochrome minimalism, architectural tailoring and a clean, sleek silhouette.

© Getty Images Keira Knightley during the Bal D'Ete in Paris

The black contrast collar and button detail added a pop of crisp modernity, while the fabric, beloved by the French fashion house, exuded quiet luxury.

Keira's styling choices underlined the subtle drama of the dress, with a side-parted bob (the middle part has taken centre stage for too long quite frankly), reminiscent of classic Hollywood legends, and big bold jewellery added a touch of razzmatazz.

© GC Images James Righton and Keira Knightley

Keira's date for the evening was her husband musician James (keyboardist of The Klaxons), who opted for a rock 'n' roll spin on his classic tuxedo, teaming it with gold-embellished loafers and signature sunglasses.

And the couple were in good company at the event, with other attendees including actress Kirsten Dunst and her husband Jesse Plemons, fashion designer Bella Freud and actress and style icon Diane Kruger (who opted for frothy Alberta Ferretti for the occasion.)

© Getty Images Diane Kruger at the fancy event, which kickstarts Couture FashionWeek

The event marks the beginning of Couture Fashion Week, surely the fanciest seven days of the fashion calendar, and this year's soiree was hosted by non other than esteemed film director Sofia Coppola, who opted for a delicate pale pink tiered gown for the occasion.