Aimee Lou Wood sports cute pigtails in Glastonbury snap with rarely seen boyfriend
Digital Cover fashion-trends© FilmMagic for HBO

Aimee Lou Wood sports cute pigtails in Glastonbury snap with rarely seen boyfriend

The White Lotus actress looked to have a ball at the world famous festival

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
You thought Glastonbury envy was over? You thought wrong! 

Stars are still sharing their slew of snaps from the festival at Worthy Farm, including White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood who shared an adorable picture with her boyfriend Adam Long.

Aimee's festival attire of choice consisted of a red, patterned dress with a denim jacket thrown on top (perfect for the chillier nights that inevitably follow sweltering days), plus sunglasses (UV protection is of the utmost importance!)

In this candid, warmly lit photograph taken at an outdoor evening music festival, actress Aimee Lou Wood is sitting on the grass with actor Adam Long resting his head playfully on her lap. Aimee exudes casual yet effortless style in a light denim jacket with her hair parted down the center and braided in pigtails, giving her look a mix of youthful charm and bohemian polish. A pair of dark sunglasses rests on her head like a crown. Adam, clearly relaxed and beaming with joy, is wearing a black vest and light-colored pants, his body stretched across the grass in front of her. They are surrounded by other festival-goers, some standing, some seated, but the focus is on the couple’s easy intimacy and carefree energy. The setting is dusky, likely late evening, with the faint haze of stage lights and smoke lingering in the background.© @aimeelouwood
Actress Aimee Lou Wood and boyfriend Adam Long

Aimee shared the snap on Instagram of her and boyfriend Adam Long having a little sit-down on the grass, no doubt after drinking in one of the amazing acts at the festival this year that ranged from Alanis Morisette, Olivia Rodrigo and The Prodigy. 

Aimee tamed her hair with two sweet pigtails - a brilliant styling choice for those without access to a nice luxurious shower for the weekend but do spend lots of time dancing in a field along with thousands of others. 

Actress Aimee has become beloved for her down-to-earth mentality (eshewing botox and the quest for so-called 'perfect' teeth), preferring to lean towards authenticity and grit. And we love her for it.

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins at the after-party for the world premiere of "The White Lotus"© Getty Images
Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins both starred in The White Lotus

Her boyfriend Adam Long is also actor who's best known for his work in beloved series Happy Valley as convict Lewis Whippey but has also starred in Dunkirk and Spike Island

The pair were first spotted last month looking cosy, and are both appearing in an upcoming BBC series Film Club alongside Suranne Jones.

The show is a witty and emotional take on the confusing time when a line between friends gets a little blurred. Catch the series later this year on BBC iPlayer. 

Aimee Lou Wood wears a cropped suit jacket, white shirt and tie, a long asymmetric skirt and heels embellished with white, cream and red flowers© David Fisher/Shutterstock
Aimee Lou Wood at this year's Met Gala

Aimee rocketed to global stardom in Netflix's hit series Sex Education in her breakout role as Aimee Gibbs. 

Since then she has tread the boards with a role in Cabaret, and captivated audiences in series 3 of HBO's blockbuster White Lotus, swiftly cementing her status as one of the UK's acting gems. 

