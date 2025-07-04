Aimee Lou Wood sports cute pigtails in Glastonbury snap with rarely seen boyfriend

You thought Glastonbury envy was over? You thought wrong!

Stars are still sharing their slew of snaps from the festival at Worthy Farm, including White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood who shared an adorable picture with her boyfriend Adam Long.

Aimee's festival attire of choice consisted of a red, patterned dress with a denim jacket thrown on top (perfect for the chillier nights that inevitably follow sweltering days), plus sunglasses (UV protection is of the utmost importance!)

© @aimeelouwood Actress Aimee Lou Wood and boyfriend Adam Long

Aimee shared the snap on Instagram of her and boyfriend Adam Long having a little sit-down on the grass, no doubt after drinking in one of the amazing acts at the festival this year that ranged from Alanis Morisette, Olivia Rodrigo and The Prodigy.

Aimee tamed her hair with two sweet pigtails - a brilliant styling choice for those without access to a nice luxurious shower for the weekend but do spend lots of time dancing in a field along with thousands of others.

Actress Aimee has become beloved for her down-to-earth mentality (eshewing botox and the quest for so-called 'perfect' teeth), preferring to lean towards authenticity and grit. And we love her for it.

© Getty Images Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins both starred in The White Lotus

Her boyfriend Adam Long is also actor who's best known for his work in beloved series Happy Valley as convict Lewis Whippey but has also starred in Dunkirk and Spike Island.

The pair were first spotted last month looking cosy, and are both appearing in an upcoming BBC series Film Club alongside Suranne Jones.

The show is a witty and emotional take on the confusing time when a line between friends gets a little blurred. Catch the series later this year on BBC iPlayer.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Aimee Lou Wood at this year's Met Gala

Aimee rocketed to global stardom in Netflix's hit series Sex Education in her breakout role as Aimee Gibbs.

Since then she has tread the boards with a role in Cabaret, and captivated audiences in series 3 of HBO's blockbuster White Lotus, swiftly cementing her status as one of the UK's acting gems.