Black Doves future revealed - will Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw's spy drama get a season 2?

Black Doves has enjoyed unprecedented success, receiving the green light for season two before it even premiered.

According to series creator, Joe Barton, it’s something that’s “never happened” to him before, and with fans enduring endless cancellations this year, it’s nothing short of a miracle. After garnering critical acclaim and jumping to the number one spot on Netflix, we can see why producers put so much faith in the spy thriller.

WATCH: Black Doves – trailer

Fronted by Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, and Sarah Lancashire, the six-parter follows Helen Webb, a politician’s wife and a mother of two, who works undercover for the Black Doves – a secret spy organisation operating in London.

© Netflix The series has already been renewed

After the man she’s been having an affair with is brutally killed, Helen is hellbent on revenge and determined to find out who's responsible. Joined by her old friend and deadly assassin, Sam Young, the duo must work together while confronting their past and present. Click below for a glimpse of the trailer…

Black Doves – what’s next for season two?

Season two is already in the works, and Joe Barton is on the case. Speaking to Deadline, he said: “It’s a different kind of pressure now. When you do a show you are always wanting it to do well to get a second season but now they’ve already let us come back, the pressure is about hoping it does well to reward that faith.”

© Netflix Series creator Joe Barton is already working on the scripts for season 2

In a separate interview with Radio Times, Joe reflected on the moment he found out he’d got the green light. “It’s never happened before. Most things I work on get cancelled almost instantly. So, I was all prepared to have a really nervous Christmas this year,” he said.

“I was on holiday, and in an Italian supermarket, when I got a call from the producers saying, ‘Come home, you need to start writing, we’re doing more.'”

© Netflix Season 2 could delve into Helen's backstory with her stepdad and her sister Bonnie

On December 6, Joe confirmed to Variety that he was still writing the first episode of season two. “We’re kind of feeling our way through it,” he noted.

“We filmed some flashbacks, which didn’t make the final cut, of young Helen and her stepdad and her sister Bonnie. I think that would be really interesting to find out more about. With the second series, I think it’s quite interesting to discover more about the characters, and Sarah’s character. We know quite a lot about Sam, but there’s always more.”

© Stefania Rosini/Netflix Ben Whishaw as Sam Young in Black Doves

Meanwhile, Ben Whishaw – aka Sam – has revealed what he’d like to see in season two.

Chatting to GQ, he explained: “For me, the really pleasurable things are the scenes with Keira. So I want more of that, really. I'm kind of fascinated by [Sam and Helen], and I like how they are in each other's company, and I find them entertaining. I feel very fond of them. But I don't know in terms of plot. I've no idea what Joe has in mind.”