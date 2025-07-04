Elsa Hosk says it's a matchy-matchy mushroom summer in bubble skirt mini dress

Ah, Elsa Hosk, not only a world famous supermodel but a style icon who never fails to inspire with her impeccable outfits and sharp silhouettes.

Taking to Instagram, the ex-Victoria's Secret star sported an outfit that we are simply scrambling to recreate at once.

Looking every inch the modern day Grace Kelly, Elsa opted for top-to-toe soft taupe tones in the most delicate shade of mushroom, which adorned everything from her bang on trend drop-waist bubble hem micro mini dress (we need this) to her accessories of choice.

© @hoskelsa Elsa Hosk looking a vision in matching shades of taupe

To accompany her stunning dress, Elsa plumped for the classics, a headscarf in a perfectly matching shade, tied in a knot at the nape of her neck for a truly elegant finish, plus thick ceramic bangles (another Y2K staple having its well deserved renaissance).

Her delicate bag of choice was a slightly deeper shade of mushroom (clock the perfectly matching mani too - Elsa is nothing if not absolutely dedicated to the details.)

© @hoskelsa Another shot of Elsa Hosk's perfect silhouette

On her feet, none other than the shoe of the moment - the heeled Mary-Jane in an elegant square toe and block heel. The wearable style is a perfect choice for pub gardens and weddings alike and thanks to the chunky heel won't leave you scrambling for the plasters.

Posing against a stone wall that screamed holiday, Elsa captioned the snap "Blending in," and is leading the way for a top-to-toe tonal ensemble that will delight minimalists everywhere while remaining impeccably chic in the hot weather. 10/10 from us Elsa.

© @hoskelsa We are rushing to recreate this stunning Elsa Hosk Ensemble

Elsa has made a name for herself with her honed sense of style that prioritises clean lines and streamlined shapes that sees her through red carpet events and holidays alike.

Unsurprisingly the supermodel has her own clothing range Helsa Studio, modelled on the star's signature style. Expect headscarves, pillbox hats and many a suit and tie combo. Delightful.