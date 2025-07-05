Nicola Peltz Beckham went overboard on Harper Beckham's favourite 2025 fashion trend

Nicola Peltz Beckham is an unbelievably stylish person, whose outfits are always bang on-trend, and she often takes style inspiration from her in-laws, namely the iconic Victoria Beckham, despite rumours that she and Brooklyn have drifted from the family.

The billionaire heiress has also been spotted twinning with her sister-in-law Harper Beckham, who is already turning into quite the fashion icon herself, despite only being fourteen.

This time, it seems that Nicola is the one following in Harper's footsteps, hopping onto one of 2025's biggest fashion trends.

© Instagram Nicola shared a picture of her Labubus

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 30-year-old reshared a post from her friend's story, showcasing seven Labubus with the caption: "our little family".

Harper loves a Labubu

Back in May, Harper proved her status as the family's favourite child, when she gave her father, David Beckham, an incredibly special present.

The retired football legend took to Instagram to share a picture of the very sweet gift from his only daughter.

© Instagram Harper gifted her dad a Labubu doll

On his Instagram story, he posted a picture of the Labubu doll keychain that his daughter bought for him, captioning the post: "#HarperSeven Harper buying me a Labubu".

What is a Labubu?

The Labubu was first created in 2015 by Hong Kong-born illustrator Kasing Lung, and have become incredibly trendy this year as a type of bag charm.

Sold by Chinese toy company Popmart, they come in 'blind boxes' so that buyers don't have any idea what colour or style of little gremlin figure will appear; the Kinder Egg-like element of surprise has contributed massively to their popularity.

© WWD via Getty Images Labubus have been all over the fashion world this year

Plus, they have become incredibly difficult to get your hands on, as they're constantly sold out, which has further contributed to their skyrocketing desirability.

The accessories have taken the fashion and celebrity worlds by storm – a Labu-boom, if you will – with A-listers ranging from Rihanna to Dua Lipa being seen out with them.

© Getty Images Labubus are the biggest style trend of summer 2025

Labubus first shot to fame thanks to Lisa, a member of the internationally-loved K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK, who shared her love for the accessories online.

Thanks to the cheery, slightly comedic edge they add to the oft-serious world of fashion, the Labubu trend doesn't seem like it'll be dying down any time soon, so it's no surprise to see Nicola hop onto the hype at its peak!