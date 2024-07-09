Sienna Miller serves Wimbledon elegance in Prada crop top and skirt set

Sienna Miller’s Wimbledon wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving.
Each year the fashion icon attends the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament flaunting a ‘fit that epitomises her signature style: classic but contemporary, and always effortlessly chic.
Today she braved the rain with her beau, A Good Person actor Oli Green, in an elegant crop top and midi skirt set from Prada that put a luxe spin on 2024’s beloved polka dot trend.
Sienna stunned in the Georgette pleated midi skirt from the Italian label paired with a matching, long-sleeved cropped button-down shirt.
Equal parts whimsical and refined, Sienna’s ivory two-piece gave the design a stylistic overhaul, with soft brown, small dots presenting the look in a delicate, unassuming manner. She paired the look with dainty white sandals and a matching shoulder bag.
Polka dots have made a mainstream resurgence in 2024, spearheaded by Jennifer Lawrence gracing the Oscars red carpet in a black Dior haute couture gown.
Year after year Sienna puts on a mesmerising display of timeless elegance. Read on to see the looks she's aced over recent years…
2023
In 2023 Sienna sat in the star-studded crowd amongst the likes of fellow fashionistas Alexa Chung and Lila Moss, wearing a blue and white pinstripe linen suit from Ralph Lauren, who have been the event's official outfitter for the last 19 years. The relaxed silhouette featured wide-leg trousers, and a loose-fitting blazer with a fabric waist belt to give the look a flattering shape.
2022
The year prior, she paid homage to her quintessential boho era in a romantic, off-the-shoulder linen dress, again crafted by Ralph Lauren. She paired the piece with Moscot 'Miltzen' sunglasses and snake print open-toe shoes.
2021
Striped suits are part of Sienna's Wimbledon uniform. In 2021, she attended Ralph Lauren's annual lunch with British Vogue wearing a silk striped ensemble from the label, paired with rounded sunglasses and a top-handled cream bag. She took cues from Meghan Markle with the look, who wore the same shirt at Wimbledon in 2018.