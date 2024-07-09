Sienna Miller serves Wimbledon elegance in Prada crop top and skirt set

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Sienna Miller’s Wimbledon wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving.

Each year the fashion icon attends the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament flaunting a ‘fit that epitomises her signature style: classic but contemporary, and always effortlessly chic.

Today she braved the rain with her beau, A Good Person actor Oli Green, in an elegant crop top and midi skirt set from Prada that put a luxe spin on 2024’s beloved polka dot trend.

Sienna stunned in the Georgette pleated midi skirt from the Italian label paired with a matching, long-sleeved cropped button-down shirt.

© Getty Sienna wore the chicest crop top and skirt set from Prada

Equal parts whimsical and refined, Sienna’s ivory two-piece gave the design a stylistic overhaul, with soft brown, small dots presenting the look in a delicate, unassuming manner. She paired the look with dainty white sandals and a matching shoulder bag.

© Getty Oli and Sienna Miller attended day nine of the Championships

Polka dots have made a mainstream resurgence in 2024, spearheaded by Jennifer Lawrence gracing the Oscars red carpet in a black Dior haute couture gown.

Year after year Sienna puts on a mesmerising display of timeless elegance. Read on to see the looks she's aced over recent years…

2023 In 2023 Sienna sat in the star-studded crowd amongst the likes of fellow fashionistas Alexa Chung and Lila Moss, wearing a blue and white pinstripe linen suit from Ralph Lauren, who have been the event's official outfitter for the last 19 years. The relaxed silhouette featured wide-leg trousers, and a loose-fitting blazer with a fabric waist belt to give the look a flattering shape. © Getty Images Sienna wore a belted Ralph Lauren suit in 2023

© Getty She tapped into her boho roots in a bardot dress in 2022 2022 The year prior, she paid homage to her quintessential boho era in a romantic, off-the-shoulder linen dress, again crafted by Ralph Lauren. She paired the piece with Moscot 'Miltzen' sunglasses and snake print open-toe shoes.