Who is the royal box at Wimbledon 2025 today?

It's that time of the year again as tennis stars, fans, royals and famous faces flock to SW19 for Wimbledon.

While our eyes will be firmly on the action as the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka hit the court, we'll also be keeping our eyes peeled for the VIPs seated in the royal box.

There's only 74 spots in the much-coveted seats on Centre Court, with guests invited by the Chairman of the All England Club.

The royals, including the Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the AELTC, are usually given front row seats to the action.

Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York stepped out to show their support on day one of the Championships, as it started on Monday 30 June.

You may notice that the seats are different in the royal box to the rest of the court – guests get to watch matches on dark green Lloyd Loom wicker chairs.

But there is also a strict dress code for entry to the royal box.

Gentlemen are required to wear a suit or a jacket and tie, while ladies are asked not to wear hats to avoid obscuring the vision of those seated behind them.

After play is finished for the day, guests in the royal box are then invited to the Clubhouse for lunch, tea and drinks.

Take a look to see who's in the royal box today…

DAY ONE

1/ 6 © Getty Images Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice looked chic in a blue striped shirt dress as she stepped out for the first day of Wimbledon. The royal wore her auburn locks in loose waves around her shoulders and carried a suede clutch bag.

2/ 6 © WireImage Sarah, Duchess of York Sarah, Duchess of York enjoyed a girls' day out with her daughter, Beatrice. The author looked elegant in a green floral number with her red locks pulled into a half updo.

3/ 6 © PA Images via Getty Images Sir David Beckham Sir David Beckham looked dapper in a cream double-breasted jacket with a light coloured shirt and a chocolate brown tie as he smiled and waved at fans upon arrival.

4/ 6 © Getty Images Sir Gareth Southgate ​​​​Former England boss Sir Gareth Southgate joined Becks in the royal box. The former Three Lions gaffer was recently knighted by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.



5/ 6 © Getty Images Eddie Redmayne Actor Eddie Redmayne was joined by his wife, Hannah, as they enjoyed a date day at the Championships.

6/ 6 © WireImage Mollie King and Stuart Broad Mollie King put in a cool appearance as she appeared in the royal box alongside her husband and former England cricketer, Stuart Broad.

