Wimbledon 2025: Who is in the royal box today?
Princess Beatrice of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York arrive in the Royal Box © Getty Images

Who is the royal box at Wimbledon 2025 today?

Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York attended day one

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 4 minutes ago
It's that time of the year again as tennis stars, fans, royals and famous faces flock to SW19 for Wimbledon.

While our eyes will be firmly on the action as the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka hit the court, we'll also be keeping our eyes peeled for the VIPs seated in the royal box.

There's only 74 spots in the much-coveted seats on Centre Court, with guests invited by the Chairman of the All England Club.

The royals, including the Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the AELTC, are usually given front row seats to the action.

Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York stepped out to show their support on day one of the Championships, as it started on Monday 30 June.

You may notice that the seats are different in the royal box to the rest of the court – guests get to watch matches on dark green Lloyd Loom wicker chairs.

But there is also a strict dress code for entry to the royal box.

Gentlemen are required to wear a suit or a jacket and tie, while ladies are asked not to wear hats to avoid obscuring the vision of those seated behind them.

After play is finished for the day, guests in the royal box are then invited to the Clubhouse for lunch, tea and drinks.

Take a look to see who's in the royal box today…

DAY ONE

1/6

Princess Beatrice of York is seen in the Royal Box prior to the Gentlemen's Singles first round match between Fabio Fognini of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain© Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice looked chic in a blue striped shirt dress as she stepped out for the first day of Wimbledon. 

The royal wore her auburn locks in loose waves around her shoulders and carried a suede clutch bag. 

2/6

Princess Beatrice of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York© WireImage

Sarah, Duchess of York

Sarah, Duchess of York enjoyed a girls' day out with her daughter, Beatrice. 

The author looked elegant in a green floral number with her red locks pulled into a half updo. 

3/6

Sir David Beckham in the Royal Box on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships© PA Images via Getty Images

Sir David Beckham

Sir David Beckham looked dapper in a cream double-breasted jacket with a light coloured shirt and a chocolate brown tie as he smiled and waved at fans upon arrival. 

4/6

Sir Gareth Southgate and Sir David Beckham © Getty Images

Sir Gareth Southgate

​​​​Former England boss Sir Gareth Southgate joined Becks in the royal box. The former Three Lions gaffer was recently knighted by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.

5/6

Eddie Redmayne arrives in the Royal Box © Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne

Actor Eddie Redmayne was joined by his wife, Hannah, as they enjoyed a date day at the Championships. 

6/6

Stuart Broad and Mollie King© WireImage

Mollie King and Stuart Broad

Mollie King put in a cool appearance as she appeared in the royal box alongside her husband and former England cricketer, Stuart Broad. 

