Gracie Abrams and Lorde are style opposites in micro mini dresses

Friends who match? Now that's the epitome of friendship goals.

Fashion lovers will know that there’s no better feeling than twinning with your bestie for a day spent out and about, including Lorde and Gracie Abrams.

The global icons debuted their budding platonic relationship on the front row of Chanel’s latest Haute Couture show on Tuesday afternoon and fans of both haven’t been able to think of much else since.

© WWD via Getty Images The besties sat next to each other to watch the F/W25 show

Mini dresses were the duo’s outfit poison for the event, both dripping in head-to-toe ensembles from the famous French fashion house.

© WWD via Getty Images Lorde proved you can never go wrong with a chic LBD

To celebrate her first Chanel Haute Couture show ever, Lorde opted for a sleek, chic black tweed mini dress, complete with three-quarter length sleeves and a scoop neck. Adding a hint of edge to the traditionally elegant look, she layered a selection of jewels from the brand, including an arm cuff which she wore over one sleeve, a stack of anklets to emphasise her black slingbacks and a feather-shaped necklace.

© Getty Images Sunglasses will forever be the ultimate Fashion Week accessory

The 28-year-old New Zealand-born music maven wore her black hair in a middle parting, tucked behind her ears and secured with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.

© Corbis via Getty Images Gracie's white mini is cuter than cute

As for Gracie, she opted for a polar opposite look to her BFF, landing on a dreamy white tiered mini dress adorned with intricately placed dimanté embellishments. The plunging neckline was made all the more alluring thanks to the sparkly beads embroidered onto the spaghetti straps.

The ethereal white mini (which would also make the ultimate cool-girl wedding dress) was elevated with a selection of dainty diamond stud earrings and rings and a pair of patent black sling back pumps.

© Getty Images Gracie's micro bob is going to be everywhere for SS25

The American singer, songwriter and girlfriend of Paul Mescal wore her cute-girl bob in a half-up up half-down style, letting a few face-framing pieces shape her profile.

© @lorde Lorde shared a close up of the pairs outfits to her Instagram

If you’re in the know, you’ll understand that Lorde’s style is more on the grunge side. She's never afraid to don all black, while Gracie usually leans into the 'cottagecore' aesthetic, often styling her blunt bob with a paisley bandana.

Gracie and Lorde proved that a matching moment needn’t compromise your individual style.