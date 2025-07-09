Rita Ora just styled a sheer bra with statement trousers to walk the streets of NYC

Heatwave dressing is no easy endeavour.

Whether you’re deciding to forgo stylistic layering to ensure your core body temp remains as low as possible or planning your outfit around the office aircon schedule, getting dressed in this weather is a professional sport.

One It-Girl making the most of the tricky styling season is everyone’s go-to for effortless street style, Rita Ora.

© GC Images Wearing a bra as a top? It doesn't get more heatwave-appropriate than that

Spotted out and about in New York on Tuesday afternoon, the triple-threat singer, TV show host, and beauty entrepreneur combated the rising temperatures by wearing an itty bitty black bra as a top.

Pairing the mesh-satin hybrid lingerie with a set of ultra baggy navy blue trousers, a pair of matching pointed-toe pumps, and an oversized bomber jacket slung around her arms, Rita looked like the epitome of that girl.

© GC Images Rita really is the ultimate cool-girl

The ab-baring look was made all the more intriguing thanks to the addition of a chunky silver necklace and matching wrap-around sunglasses - a signature style statement for the 34-year-old.

© GC Images The lingerie look allowed her toned physique to be on full show

Keeping on theme with the relaxed yet uber-cool nature of the bra and trackpant combo, Rita wore her long caramel-toned locks out in a loosely waved middle part style. For makeup, she kept her skin glowy and her lips neutral with a lick of matte nude lip colour. Unfortunately, her racy sunglasses hid her eye makeup, but if we know Rita, they’re likely shadowed with a silver smoky eye.

Though it's unclear where Rita was off to in her sartorial street style look, she's currently in New York on official pop star business, performing as a special guest on July 10th for the FIFA x Big Art Gala Dinner in celebration of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Destined to be a lavish event, it’s highly unlikely that Rita will don anything but a showstopping onstage ‘fit, thus we suggest you watch this space for the low-down on exactly that.