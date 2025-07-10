Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lily James attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in blackjumpsuit© GC Images

Lily James says bandeau bikinis are back in goddess-tier swimwear

The British muse showcased her elegant beachside wardrobe in time for summer

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Come summer, Brits up and down the country will turn to their wardrobes for the annual rifle - searching for their long-forgotten swimwear which has been tucked away since last year’s sun-drenched escape.

More often than not, our collections are in desperate need of a refresh. Enter Lily James, who has just sparked ample bikini inspiration - prompting us to hit the shops pronto. 

The actress recently enjoyed some time away from set, jetting off to an undisclosed location in search of some serotonin-boosting sunshine. 

lily james on the beach in bandeau bikini and headscarf© @lilyjamesofficial
The British actress made a case for sleek bandeau silhouettes

Taking to social media on Thursday, the 36-year-old generously shared a throwback glimpse inside her dreamy holiday, documenting her stellar swimwear archive for all to see.

In one of the images, Lily can be seen lounging beachside, sporting a gingham bandeau bikini complete with black bikini bottoms. A checked headscarf held her blonde tresses in place, while a pair of sunglasses shielded her face from the glistening rays. 

Beside her perched Prada’s raffia tote - a design coveted by cool-girls across Europe, in addition to a pair of pale suede Birkenstock Bostons and a book.

lily james selfie in green top and sunset backdrop© @lilyjamesofficial
The 36-year-old nailed off-duty sunset style

Ideal for tanning, bandeau bikinis are a summer staple for many - promising a sun-kissed glow without the dodgy tan lines. 

Other images in the photographic carousel included Lily posing for a sunset selfie, sporting a chartreuse crop top with an asymmetrical one-shoulder silhouette and a softly ribbed effect. 

The top was complemented by a pair of classic linen trousers featuring a traditional white hue and low-rise silhouette.

A multicoloured beaded necklace with her initials in gold made for a playful bohemian accent, while a cluster of diamond-encrusted gold jewels adorned her ears. 

Lily wore her sandy blonde locks swept back in a slick bun, revealing a natural yet glowing makeup blend. 

Safe to say when it comes to out-of-office style, Lily is our first port of call for effortless outfit inspiration. 

