Lily James’ shock gothic hair transformation is not to be missed

Whether in need of a personal zhuzh or healing a broken heart, there’s nothing a trip to the salon can’t fix.

Lily James understands this fact all too well. The actress is often switching up her tresses in the name of cinema, oscillating between beachy blonde Malibu waves and romantic brunette locks for various onscreen roles.

On Monday, the actress took to social media to debut her latest hair transformation with her legion of loyal followers.

© @lilyjamesofficial The actress went over to the dark side with her hair switch up

The 36-year-old shared a selfie snapped during a gym session, showcasing her freshly-dyed dark mane, which had been swept up into a messy bun for the workout session. The new look boasted a rich ink black tone and refined layers that radiated gothic glamour.

In the image, Lily sported a sleek gym ensemble consisting of mauve-coloured leggings and a matching bralette with a halterneck silhouette and white logo graphic detailing. A whimsical black manicure effortlessly complemented her surprise hair transformation.

The following day, the actress once again peppered our feeds with some much-needed beauty inspiration. She posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories, documenting her luscious locks in more detail.

© @lilyjamesofficial Lily offered up a closer look at her inky dark tresses

The close-up shot highlighted Lily’s natural makeup palette - which was complemented by her recently zhuzhed mane which had been styled in choppy layers.

Lily is no stranger to the odd striking transformation or two. For Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, she sported a sun-kissed, carefree blonde that perfectly captured the youthful spirit of a young Donna Sheridan - naturally with a laid-back, bohemian wardrobe to match.

Fast forward to Pam & Tommy, and the style muse reemerged almost unrecognisably as Pamela Anderson, with a bleached, bombshell platinum mane that oozed 90s glamour.

Both looks proved her chameleon-like range - but also how hair is a powerful vehicle of personality, be it onscreen or IRL.