Rita Ora's bubble mini dress is on trend for SS25
Rita Ora poses for a picture next to a mirror © @ritaora

The Heat singer donned the chicest ensemble to combat the heatwave in NYC

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Bubble hems of all kinds are currently a fan favourite amongst those most stylish, and Rita Ora is making sure the statement silhouette sticks around for SS25.

Currently on official It-Girl business in New York City, the stylish maven stepped out yesterday in a heatwave-approved ensemble that's currently on sale for £381. 

Spotted strutting down the streets of Soho, Rita opted for a white halterneck bubble mini dress from Sportsmax for a day of city dwelling. 

Rita Ora is seen in Chelsea on July 09, 2025 in New York City wearing a white mini dress© GC Images
Mini dresses are a summer essential

The voluminous mini is made from an easy, breezy viscose crêpe fabric and comes complete with a low back, perfect for ventilation in the current climate. 

To elevate everything, the Heat singer layered a selection of chunky gold jewellery in the form of earrings, bracelets and rings, a simple yet effective way to take any outfit to all new heights. 

Rita Ora is seen walking in Soho on July 09, 2025 in New York City wearing a white mini dress© GC Images
Rita is the epitome of an It-Girl

It wouldn’t be a Rita Ora look without a funky, somewhat bizarre accessory. On this occasion, she opted for a set of white mesh pointed-toe heels with a transparent sculptural heel, also from Sportsmax. 

Rita Ora is seen walking in SoHo on July 09, 2025 in New York City wearing a white mini dress and black sunglasses© GC Images
Mermaid hair is also on trend for SS25

To complete the cute-girl look, Rita was the poster girl for her haircare line Typebea, wearing her long bronde locks out in a curled mermaid-style. 

Bubble hems are everywhere right now, H! Fashion's Tania Leslau explained: “Bubble skirts are like the fashion equivalent of a party popper - loud, playful, and a little bit extra. They're the sartorial embodiment of "I’m here to have fun, and I don’t care if you judge" 

Rita Ora is seen walking in Soho on July 09, 2025 in New York City© GC Images
Rita was all smiles for the paps

Rita is currently in the Big Apple on official pop star business, performing as a special guest on July 10th for the FIFA x Big Art Gala Dinner in celebration of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Rita Ora is seen in the Financial District on July 08, 2025 in New York City© GC Images
The lingerie look allowed her toned physique to be on full show

While she waits to head on stage, she’s been spotted in numerous stylistic ensembles, just yesterday donning a daring sheer bra, baggy pants and bomber jacket combo. 

All in all, if heatwave dressing has you in a funk, a white minidress will never disappoint. 

