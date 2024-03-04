Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga tag moment wasn't an accident, here's why

Kim Kardashian having a head-turning fashion moment isn't anything new.

Whether she's wearing leggings that resemble lace tights, matching with her daughter North for Halloween or taking skiing street style to new levels, the multi-hyphenate star has an iconic outfit list as long as her career accolades.

But, for perhaps the first time, questions were raised at Paris Fashion Week this weekend as to whether she had a major fashion faux pas at the Balenciaga AW24 show.

© Getty Kim stunned in a fitted lace dress at the Balenciaga show

Kim embodied dark romance in a black lace halterneck dress with long sleeves, a fitted, bodycon silhouette and a low-cut scoop back. It was a rather understated look for the experimental fashion muse, but the feature that got everybody talking was the price tag hanging from the collar like a backdrop necklace.

Comments under a video of Kim's arrival on Instagram fanpage @kimkdashy included: "What's the tag?", "Babes did you leave the tag on lmaooo" and "This is just another seeking incident. How can anyone miss such a huge label⁉️"

Well, it turns out, they didn't miss it. It was intentional by Demna Gvasalia (known as just Denma), the label's creative director.

© Getty She confused fashion fans by leaving the tag on her dress

Why, you may ask? It appears to have been a move from the director who asked the existential question 'What even is fashion?' with his AW24 collection.

Stylenotcom reported that instead of show notes, Demna shared voice notes about the collection, in which he said: "As you know, I like to question things that matter to me through my work, and some of the questions I have been thinking about recently are: what is luxury? What is fashion and why does it even matter? Who do I do what I do for? Is fashion enough? In a world oversaturated by content, is anything ever enough” What is enough? The important part is not necessarily finding answers, but the process of questioning in itself."

The brand is constantly pushing the boundaries of fashion (take the Erewhon grocery bag Kim sported to its LA show last autumn and the eBay invites guests received for the AW24 show as perfect examples).

If Denma's aim was to get fans to think twice about the concept of fashion, he certainly succeeded with Kim's intriguing ensemble.