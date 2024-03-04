Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga tag moment wasn't an accident, here's why
Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga tag moment wasn't an accident, here's why

The star seemingly forgot to cut the tags off her dress at the brand's Paris Fashion Week show

2 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian at Balenciaga RTW Fall 2024 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at HÃ´tel des Invalides on March 3, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Kim Kardashian having a head-turning fashion moment isn't anything new.

Whether she's wearing leggings that resemble lace tights, matching with her daughter North for Halloween or taking skiing street style to new levels, the multi-hyphenate star has an iconic outfit list as long as her career accolades.

But, for perhaps the first time, questions were raised at Paris Fashion Week this weekend as to whether she had a major fashion faux pas at the Balenciaga AW24 show.

US socialite Kim Kardashian poses as she arrives for the presentation of creations by Balenciaga for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on March 3, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)© Getty
Kim stunned in a fitted lace dress at the Balenciaga show

Kim embodied dark romance in a black lace halterneck dress with long sleeves, a fitted, bodycon silhouette and a low-cut scoop back. It was a rather understated look for the experimental fashion muse, but the feature that got everybody talking was the price tag hanging from the collar like a backdrop necklace.

Comments under a video of Kim's arrival on Instagram fanpage @kimkdashy included: "What's the tag?", "Babes did you leave the tag on lmaooo" and "This is just another seeking incident. How can anyone miss such a huge label⁉️"

Well, it turns out, they didn't miss it. It was intentional by Demna Gvasalia (known as just Denma), the label's creative director. 

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: Kim Kardashian attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)© Getty
She confused fashion fans by leaving the tag on her dress

Why, you may ask? It appears to have been a move from the director who asked the existential question 'What even is fashion?' with his AW24 collection. 

Stylenotcom reported that instead of show notes, Demna shared voice notes about the collection, in which he said: "As you know, I like to question things that matter to me through my work, and some of the questions I have been thinking about recently are: what is luxury? What is fashion and why does it even matter? Who do I do what I do for? Is fashion enough? In a world oversaturated by content, is anything ever enough” What is enough? The important part is not necessarily finding answers, but the process of questioning in itself."

The brand is constantly pushing the boundaries of fashion (take the Erewhon grocery bag Kim sported to its LA show last autumn and the eBay invites guests received for the AW24 show as perfect examples).

If Denma's aim was to get fans to think twice about the concept of fashion, he certainly succeeded with Kim's intriguing ensemble.

