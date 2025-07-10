Lorde’s mesh diamanté dress with nothing underneath is peak 365 party girl

You’d think after dropping a number one album, just two weeks ago, Lorde would be taking some much-deserved time off.

However, it would seem she's doing quite the contrary.

Currently in Paris for Haute Couture week, the New Zealand-born singer is putting her grungey style on the map, spotted donning a Charli XCX-approved mesh ensemble.

Pairing together a dimanté encrusted sheer mesh dress over a set of baggy blue jeans, the 28-year-old oozed cool-girl style in an effortless way.

© Getty Images for Balenciaga Mesh is clearly in for SS25

Though already rather daring to style a completely see-through dress on the streets of Paris, she made the look all the more alluring by using squares of black duct tape as nipple covers. The innovative cover-up added a touch of underground grunge to the look, while her classic black pumps sprinkled just the right amount of sophistication.

© Getty Images Baring all is a Lorde signature

The striking look had Demna Gvasalia, the former creative director of Balenciaga, written all over it.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Her Met Gala look was a tailoring statement

If you’re a fan of Lorde, and her new album, you’ll know this isn’t her first foray into styling duct tape in a fashionable way. The official press pictures for her hit single Man Of The Year saw her fashion strips of the shimmer grey tape into a boob tube, not too dissimilar to the Thom Browne look she wore to this year's Met Gala.

© WWD via Getty Images The besties sat next to each other to watch the F/W25 show

It would be rude not to mention the star's multifaceted style endeavours. To sit FROW at the Chanel Haute Couture show alongside her musician friend Gracie Abrams, she leaned into the maison's classic house codes, sporting a simple black tweed mini dress.

With festival season officially in full swing, deciding what to don in the mosh pit is always a conundrum; however, taking style cues from the music maven of the moment is a sure way to turn heads.