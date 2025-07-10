Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lorde’s mesh diamanté dress with nothing underneath is peak 365 party girl
Lorde attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The singer styled the statement dress with duct tape nipple covers

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
9 minutes ago
You’d think after dropping a number one album, just two weeks ago, Lorde would be taking some much-deserved time off. 

However, it would seem she's doing quite the contrary. 

Currently in Paris for Haute Couture week, the New Zealand-born singer is putting her grungey style on the map, spotted donning a Charli XCX-approved mesh ensemble. 

Pairing together a dimanté encrusted sheer mesh dress over a set of baggy blue jeans, the 28-year-old oozed cool-girl style in an effortless way. 

Lorde attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty Images for Balenciaga
Mesh is clearly in for SS25

Though already rather daring to style a completely see-through dress on the streets of Paris, she made the look all the more alluring by using squares of black duct tape as nipple covers. The innovative cover-up added a touch of underground grunge to the look, while her classic black pumps sprinkled just the right amount of sophistication. 

orde wears transparent net dress outside Balenciaga during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025 in Paris, France.© Getty Images
Baring all is a Lorde signature

The striking look had Demna Gvasalia, the former creative director of Balenciaga, written all over it. 

Lorde attends 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Her Met Gala look was a tailoring statement

If you’re a fan of Lorde, and her new album, you’ll know this isn’t her first foray into styling duct tape in a fashionable way. The official press pictures for her hit single Man Of The Year saw her fashion strips of the shimmer grey tape into a boob tube, not too dissimilar to the Thom Browne look she wore to this year's Met Gala. 

Lorde, Gracie Abrams at the Chanel show as part of Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025 on July 08, 2025 in Paris, France© WWD via Getty Images
The besties sat next to each other to watch the F/W25 show

It would be rude not to mention the star's multifaceted style endeavours. To sit FROW at the Chanel Haute Couture show alongside her musician friend Gracie Abrams, she leaned into the maison's classic house codes, sporting a simple black tweed mini dress. 

With festival season officially in full swing, deciding what to don in the mosh pit is always a conundrum; however, taking style cues from the music maven of the moment is a sure way to turn heads. 

