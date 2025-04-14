Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Charli XCX just donned this season's ballet sneakers shoe trend at Coachella
Charli XCX © Getty Images

The British musician and Brat style icon donned this season's funkiest footwear trend to America's biggest music festival

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Whilst we look forward to every major music festival that brings major fashion inspiration every year, nothing hits quite like the magic of Coachella

Taking place in the sun-soaked setting of Southern California, each year the event brings some 250,000 people who step out in style - not only to enjoy the world's biggest artists, but to flaunt their fashion prowess. 

One of said style muses was It-Brit and Brat fashion pioneer Charli XCX. She stepped out before her performance on Sunday night wearing this season's coolest shoe style - the sneaker ballerina. 

Charli paired a flouncy satin mini skirt with a Lou Reed graphic tee and a pair of cutesy pale pink ballet sneakers by Vivaia.

Dua Lipa poses in a white workout outfit and silver ballet flats© @dualipa
Dua Lipa is a pioneer of the ballet sneaker trend

"The resurgence of ballet flats has been a stylish evolution, witnessing transformations like the sheer mesh versions from Dear Frances and the buckle-adorned designs by Miu Miu. Influencers went crazy last season for Vibi Venezia's velvet  Mary Jane-inspired flats," says H! Fashion's Orion Scott, "Recently, this classic silhouette has undergone another exciting change: Introducing the ballet sneaker. Technically a hybrid between the famed ballet flat and a pair of sneakers, the ballet sneaker silhouette is chunky like a trainer but cute like a ballet flat."

From Bella Hadid to Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber, the It-girls quickly took the silhouette and made it this season's hottest trend. Notably, Dua Lipa's Puma Speedcat Ballet Flats have become a must-have, with her silver and white pair selling out almost immediately. 

Marc Jacobs recently collabed with Kiko Kostadinov and Asics to create a ballet sneaker and they sold out in minutes© Instagram / @miraalmomani
Marc Jacobs recently collabed with Kiko Kostadinov and Asics to create a ballet sneaker and they sold out in minutes

Charli opted for the 'Yanka' pair from Vivaia, which retail for £112, featuring a fabric and a satin body, and a satin lace bow.  

As expected, her shoes are sold out. But, fear not, we've got the coolest pairs on the market to get the look, available to shop right now...

