Romeo Beckham’s statement shoes cause a stir - and the fashion jury is out

Going for gold isn’t exactly a new phenomenon for athletes, but Romeo Beckham just offered up his own spin on the age-old concept.

The middle son of Victoria and David Beckham has fully immersed himself in the fashion world, from modelling for brands like Balenciaga to meticulously curating his own luxury street style archive.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old shared his latest look with friends and followers on social media - and yielded quite the reaction.

The former footballer paid homage to Brazilian sporting star Ronaldo, donning a number nine football shirt from the 1998 World Cup Final in France.

Ronaldo (the Brazilian striker, not Cristiano, if like me you were momentarily confused) was the reigning Ballon d’Or holder at the time and had just won the World Cup Golden Ball. Yet, he infamously started the 1998 World Cup final despite reportedly suffering a seizure just hours before kick-off.

Romeo topped off his retro aesthetic by pairing the vibrant throw-on with a pair of baggy cargo pants displaying a classic camo print, leading the eye to his unmissable choice of footwear.

© Getty Images Romeo has fully immersed himself in the luxury fashionscape

The middle Beckham brother sported Nike’s sold-out Total 90 kicks in the colourway ‘Dynamic Yellow,’ a nostalgic nod to early-2000s pitch style. Featuring the brand’s signature quilted upper, lime green accents and a gum sole, the retro silhouette is a bold choice for street-savvy style fans.

Romeo’s followers were quick to flock to his Instagram comments, praising the model for his unparalleled fashion sense. Amidst comparisons to Justin Bieber (Romeo debuted a striking platinum blonde buzzcut in the images), football fans gathered to celebrate the nostalgic tribute behind the look.

“Love it,” one user wrote, while another (most definitely Gen Z) added: “Hard.” Even AJ Tracey chimed in, commenting: “My guy.”

Safe to say, the fashion industry approves of the statement look. Victoria would be proud.