Romeo Beckham shares emotional message to brother Brooklyn following tragic news
Romeo urges Brooklyn to treasure loved ones after tragedy

Edward Lauder
Senior online reporter
2 minutes ago
Romeo Beckham has shared an emotional message with his older brother Brooklyn following the devastating news of Diogo Jota's death.

The 21-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham took to Instagram to post a powerful story, encouraging fans and followers to show love and appreciation while they can.

Diogo Jota's tragic passing

Diogo Jota in Liverpool kit on pitch© Getty Images
Diogo Jota has died aged 28 in a car crash, days after his wedding

The Liverpool footballer and his brother, Andre Felipe, died in a car accident near the Spanish-Portuguese border. The pair were reportedly travelling in Zamora, Spain, when the incident occurred.

Diogo, who was just 28, had recently married his childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso. She was left with the heartbreaking task of identifying her husband and brother-in-law after the crash.

Romeo reacts to the news

Romeo issues touching message after Jota's death© Instagram
Romeo issues touching message after Jota's death

Clearly moved by the tragedy, Romeo shared a photo of the Premier League star alongside broken heart emojis and a message to his brother Brooklyn.

Writing on Instagram Stories, he said: "Life is too short, love who you love and tell them how much you really do! Life can flash before your eyes at any moment!"

He continued: "But the people that truly love you and care for you will always be there.. Don't hold back from LOVE OR APPRECIATION for ANYTHING OR ANYONE."

David and Romeo send condolences

romeo beckham© Corbis via Getty Images
Romeo Beckham is seen at Roland Garros

Romeo's message was soon followed by a tribute from David, who posted a black-and-white photo of Jota on the pitch.

The 50-year-old football icon wrote: "Devastating to hear such sad news. Sending love to Diogo and Andre's families."

Piers Morgan also reacted to the news on X, formerly Twitter, writing: "Desperately sad news coming out of Spain that Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota, 28, has died, along with his brother, in a car accident in Zamora. He only got married 2 weeks ago. Heart-breaking."

Football fans across the world have shared their shock at the tragic news.

Fern Maguire, wife of Manchester United's Harry Maguire, also posted her sadness, writing: "Utterly heartbreaking."

Brooklyn's silence

brooklyn beckham posing in black suit © Getty Images
David and Victoria's eldest son failed to acknowledge his father's recent birthday

The message from Romeo to Brooklyn comes after weeks of speculation about a rift within the Beckham family.

Brooklyn, 26, did not publicly acknowledge David’s milestone 50th birthday in May, despite flying to London from Los Angeles. He also did not attend the family’s celebration events.

He was also absent from David’s knighthood ceremony and reportedly failed to reach out on Father’s Day.

A difficult time for the Beckhams

Brooklyn Beckham and David Beckham in black tuxedos© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Brooklyn is reporting 'feuding' with his parents David and Victoria

The Beckhams have had a busy few months, with Victoria recently supporting David through surgery, and Brooklyn and Nicola focusing on their careers in the US.

Despite the physical and emotional distance, Romeo’s post suggests he still values their family bond deeply.

The Beckham family has yet to comment publicly on the current state of their relationships, but fans are hoping Romeo’s message might open the door to reconciliation.

Beckhams' family feud timeline

The family attended the premiere of Netflix's documentary series Beckham© Ian West - PA Images

2022

April 9th - Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz. Reports emerge of a dispute, as Nicola chose not to wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham. However, in an interview with Grazia USA, Nicola said this was because Victoria's ''alterier'' couldn't make the dress, not due to a feud. 

June -  During their honeymoon, Brooklyn and Nicola do not meet up with the Beckhams, despite being on holiday nearby at the same time. 

August - Nicola appears on the cover of Tatler, where she discusses the pressure Brooklyn feels around his career, and reveals that he often seeks advice from her billionaire father. 

October -  In an interview with the Sunday Times, when Nicola was questioned about the alleged feud with Victoria she said: “No family is perfect.” 

2024

December - Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turbull, go public, and she begins spending time with the Beckham family. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent from any photos with Kim, who reportedly dated Brooklyn in the past, in the following months.  

2025 

March 30th - Brooklyn didn't attend his dad's early birthday party in Miami, which was organised by Victoria

April -  Romeo shuts down speculation that Kim was Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend in a now-deleted Instagram comment: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.” 

9th -  The Beckham family do not publicly acknowledge Brooklyn and Nicola’s third wedding anniversary. 

17th -  Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz miss Victoria Beckham’s 51st birthday party. Brooklyn does not post any birthday tribute to his mother on social media. 

May 2nd -  David Beckham celebrates his 50th birthday in London. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent and do not publicly acknowledge the occasion on social media.

5th - David shares an Instagram story from a fishing trip he planned six months earlier for his birthday, posing with his sons Cruz and Romeo. He captions the story: “You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham.” 

25th -  Brooklyn posts an Instagram story of himself and Nicola, appearing to take a dig at his parents, with the caption: “I always choose you.” 

