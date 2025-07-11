Rita Ora goes punk in studded leather corset and micro skirt

Despite being smack bang in the middle of a heatwave, Rita Ora is putting fashion above function once again, proving that beauty really is pain.

Spotted out and about on the city streets of New York on Thursday, the It-Brit opted for a luxe leather combo that would have 2000s Avril Lavigne reporting her for identity theft.

Dressed in a lace-up corset, fixed with an abundance of piercing studs and accenting chains, a set of teeny tiny shorts worn under an even tinier wrap-around skirt, the Heat singer perfected emo-chic core.

© GC Images Hints of bold red pulled the outfit together

To make the ensemble that much more intriguing, Rita styled a lacy red bra under her corset, letting just enough of the lingerie poke out of the top to match the red graphic scrawled across the skirt.

To tie the look together, the 34-year-old settled on a pair of knee-high pointed-toe boots, adorned with chunky silver chains around the ankles.

© GC Images A leather jacket and sunglasses elevated the look

As for her hair and makeup, the Typebea founder wore her long locks out in a bronde out in a wavy mermaid style, while her face card was sculpted with sharp contouring and a lick of bold red lipstick.

Rita wore the luxe leather look to perform on stage at the FIFA x Big Art Gala Dinner, a star-studded event to celebrate the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

© GC Images Mini dresses are a summer essential

While in the Big Apple, Rita has made sure to step out in multiple show-stopping looks. On Wednesday spotted wandering the streets of Soho in the cutest Sportsmax bubble mini dress and mesh heels combo, and on Tuesday in a sheer bra and baggy trousers co-ord.

Though the thought of wearing tight leather in this weather is anything but alluring, Rita has proved that the fabric can still be sported throughout the summer months, you just need to apply the ‘less is more’ rule and opt for micro minis and strapless options.