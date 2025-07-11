Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora goes punk in studded leather corset and micro skirt
Rita Ora poses in a bra and baggy pants© @ritaora

Rita Ora goes punk in studded leather corset and micro skirt

The Heat singer styled the daring look with knee-high boots and a bold red lip

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Despite being smack bang in the middle of a heatwave, Rita Ora is putting fashion above function once again, proving that beauty really is pain. 

Spotted out and about on the city streets of New York on Thursday, the It-Brit opted for a luxe leather combo that would have 2000s Avril Lavigne reporting her for identity theft. 

Dressed in a lace-up corset, fixed with an abundance of piercing studs and accenting chains, a set of teeny tiny shorts worn under an even tinier wrap-around skirt, the Heat singer perfected emo-chic core. 

Rita Ora is seen in Midtown on July 10, 2025 in New York City in a full leather look© GC Images
Hints of bold red pulled the outfit together

To make the ensemble that much more intriguing, Rita styled a lacy red bra under her corset, letting just enough of the lingerie poke out of the top to match the red graphic scrawled across the skirt. 

To tie the look together, the 34-year-old settled on a pair of knee-high pointed-toe boots, adorned with chunky silver chains around the ankles. 

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 10: Rita Ora is seen on July 10, 2025 in New York City. © GC Images
A leather jacket and sunglasses elevated the look

As for her hair and makeup, the Typebea founder wore her long locks out in a bronde out in a wavy mermaid style, while her face card was sculpted with sharp contouring and a lick of bold red lipstick. 

Rita wore the luxe leather look to perform on stage at the FIFA x Big Art Gala Dinner, a star-studded event to celebrate the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. 

Rita Ora is seen in Chelsea on July 09, 2025 in New York City wearing a white mini dress© GC Images
Mini dresses are a summer essential

While in the Big Apple, Rita has made sure to step out in multiple show-stopping looks. On Wednesday spotted wandering the streets of Soho in the cutest Sportsmax bubble mini dress and mesh heels combo, and on Tuesday in a sheer bra and baggy trousers co-ord. 

Though the thought of wearing tight leather in this weather is anything but alluring, Rita has proved that the fabric can still be sported throughout the summer months,  you just need to apply the ‘less is more’ rule and opt for micro minis and strapless options. 

