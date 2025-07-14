Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Iga Swiatek's Victoria Beckham dress steals the Wimbledon spotlight
Iga Swiatek of Poland poses for a photo with the Ladiesâ Singles Trophy following her victory against Amanda Anisimova of United States during the Ladies' Singles Final on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Forget the trophy, the 2025 ladies' singles champion celebratory outfits were the star of the show

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
1 hour ago
Sunday, 13 July, concluded the 2025 Wimbledon tennis championships

Once again, the illustrious two-week competition drew in a star-studded crowd - from Sienna Miller to Chris Hemsworth, the Princess of Wales and Cara Delevingne, and of course, they all stepped out in serious style

The fashionable fortnight concluded with photographs taken inside Wimbledon's prestigious royal box, followed by the Champions' Ball, an annual, glamorous black tie event attended by the winners of each competition and the runners-up. 

Iga Swiatek has her photo taken in the Royal Box on day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Sunday July 13, 2025. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images
Iga Swiatek has her photo taken in the Royal Box on day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

This year, it was Polish athlete Iga Świątek who took home the trophy in the women's singles final, and her outfits for Sunday’s celebratory events were enough to win her a style award too.

Ahead of the Champions' Dinner, she posed with her silverware in a gathered-waist midi dress from fashion icon Victoria Beckham's eponymous designer label. Opting for the brand's signature silhouette in a delicate shade called ‘Delphinium Blue,’ the piece radiated elegance with its softly structured fit and refined detailing. The choice was a masterclass in quiet luxury - feminine, polished, and quintessentially British in its understated glamour. With its flattering neckline and cinched waist, the dress cemented Iga's status as a rising fashion force off the court.

Iga Swiatek has her photo taken in the Royal Box on day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Sunday July 13, 2025. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images
She stunned in a gathered waist midi dress by Victoria Beckham

Later that evening, for the traditional winners’ dance - where she joined men’s singles champion Jannik Sinner on the ballroom floor - Iga changed into a show-stopping gown by another homegrown fashion powerhouse, Stella McCartney.

She swapped her VB piece for Stella McCartney for the Champion's Ball© Getty
She swapped her VB piece for Stella McCartney for the Champion's Ball

She wore the Ball-Chain Halterneck Satin Maxi Dress from the designer’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. Featuring a sculptural ball chain neckline, fluid satin draping and a floor-skimming hem, the dress perfectly balanced contemporary edge with red carpet-worthy elegance. Understated yet powerful, it was a fitting finale to an unforgettable weekend for the Wimbledon champion.

It was a joyous tournament for the 24-year-old, who won her first ever Wimbledon, taking her grand slam titles total to six. Her other major win? The impeccable outfits she wore to conclude the occasion.

