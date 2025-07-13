Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton steals the show at Wimbledon 2025 in brightest V-neck gown
Subscribe
Kate Middleton steals the show at Wimbledon 2025 in brightest V-neck gown
Catherine, Princess of Wales clapping in royal blue dress © Getty

Princess Kate steals the show at Wimbledon 2025 in brightest V-neck gown

The Princess of Wales was joined by her husband at the Wimbledon Men's Finals 2025

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales was the picture of grace on Sunday as she, along with the Prince of Wales, sat front and centre in the Royal Box for the Wimbledon Men's Finals 2025.

Kate, 43, watched on as Jannik Sinner took on Carlos Alcaraz wearing a gorgeous Roksanda cobalt blue A-line midi dress with a V-neck top and capped sleeves.

She teamed the beautiful dress with a pair of mocha-hued pumps by Ralph Lauren in the 'Celia' style and carried a classic floppy sunhat by L.K.Bennett.

3BRJDFT The Princess of Wales (centre), Princess Charlotte (second right) and the Prince of Wales (right), arriving on day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships© Alamy Stock Photo
The Princess of Wales put the royal in royal blue

For her jewellery, Kate debuted the 'Gold 8 Diamond Luxury Forever Trace Chain Necklace' by Daniella Draper and wore Cartier's 'Trinity' earrings as she arrived with her children, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 10.

Catherine, Princess of Wales walking down royal box steps in blue dress© Getty
Kate carried the Anya Hindmarch 'Neeson' bag

Kate's look at the Ladies' Final

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate also attended Wimbledon on day 13 to watch the Ladies' Singles Final. The royal looked stunning in a cream Self-Portrait dress made bespoke.

princess kate arriving at wimbledon with AELTC chair debbie jevans© Getty Images
Kate accessorised with a woven leather bag from Anya Hindmarch

It featured a standing collar, short sleeves, and a belted waistline. The designer number also boasted the most romantic pleated skirt and a set of utility pockets down the bodice for a modern touch.

Princess Kate meeting Lydia Lowe as she arrives to attend the Ladies' Singles Final© Getty
Princess Kate meeting Lydia Lowe as she arrives to attend the Ladies' Singles Final

Accessorised to perfection, Kate was seen carrying the 'Neeson Small Square Tote in Chalk Capra Leather' by Anya Hindmarch, which featured a woven design and the brand's signature bow motif on the front.

princess kate waving at wimbledon on day 13 © Getty Images
The mother-of-three was all smiles as she attended day 13 of the tournament

The mother of three also wore a pair of suede Gianvito Rossi heels and for her jewellery, she opted for the 'Trinity' hoop earrings by Cartier, the brand's 'Ballon Bleu de Cartier' watch, and a gold bracelet by Halcyon Days.

Princess Kate looks stunning in all white© Getty Images
Princess Kate looks stunning in all white

Putting her signature blow-dry to one side, Kate has been rocked a different hair look of late. Letting her tresses tumble over her shoulders, the princess rocked tight waves.

Princess Kate's Wimbledon Wardrobe

Princess Kate wimbledon wardrobe© Getty Images

It's Wimbledon and over on The HELLO! Royal Club, royal shopper Leanne has delved into Princess Kate’s Wimbledon wardrobe and offered some predictions on what the fashionable royal might opt for this week.

Kate's Wimbledon 2024 Final look

Last year, Kate was present at the Mens' Finals at Wimbledon to present Carlos Alcaraz with the coveted winner's trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

Princess Charlotte looking up at kate waving© WireImage
Kate wore a bright purple gown

On this occasion, the princess wore a vibrant purple A-line dress by Safiyaa. The gown featured a twisted detail in the fabric covering the bodice and a full mid-length skirt.

Catherine Princess of Wales during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon in 2024© Getty
Her Safiyaa gown was so flattering

It was paired with nude slingback heels and the bold 'Sabine' hoop earrings from By Pariah.

LISTEN: Kate stuns in Givenchy diplomacy

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's best Wimbledon fashion moments

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More