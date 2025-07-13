Princess Kate steals the show at Wimbledon 2025 in brightest V-neck gown

The Princess of Wales was the picture of grace on Sunday as she, along with the Prince of Wales, sat front and centre in the Royal Box for the Wimbledon Men's Finals 2025.

Kate, 43, watched on as Jannik Sinner took on Carlos Alcaraz wearing a gorgeous Roksanda cobalt blue A-line midi dress with a V-neck top and capped sleeves.

She teamed the beautiful dress with a pair of mocha-hued pumps by Ralph Lauren in the 'Celia' style and carried a classic floppy sunhat by L.K.Bennett.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Princess of Wales put the royal in royal blue

For her jewellery, Kate debuted the 'Gold 8 Diamond Luxury Forever Trace Chain Necklace' by Daniella Draper and wore Cartier's 'Trinity' earrings as she arrived with her children, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 10.

© Getty Kate carried the Anya Hindmarch 'Neeson' bag

Kate's look at the Ladies' Final

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate also attended Wimbledon on day 13 to watch the Ladies' Singles Final. The royal looked stunning in a cream Self-Portrait dress made bespoke.

© Getty Images Kate accessorised with a woven leather bag from Anya Hindmarch

It featured a standing collar, short sleeves, and a belted waistline. The designer number also boasted the most romantic pleated skirt and a set of utility pockets down the bodice for a modern touch.

© Getty Princess Kate meeting Lydia Lowe as she arrives to attend the Ladies' Singles Final

Accessorised to perfection, Kate was seen carrying the 'Neeson Small Square Tote in Chalk Capra Leather' by Anya Hindmarch, which featured a woven design and the brand's signature bow motif on the front.

© Getty Images The mother-of-three was all smiles as she attended day 13 of the tournament

The mother of three also wore a pair of suede Gianvito Rossi heels and for her jewellery, she opted for the 'Trinity' hoop earrings by Cartier, the brand's 'Ballon Bleu de Cartier' watch, and a gold bracelet by Halcyon Days.

© Getty Images Princess Kate looks stunning in all white

Putting her signature blow-dry to one side, Kate has been rocked a different hair look of late. Letting her tresses tumble over her shoulders, the princess rocked tight waves.

Kate's Wimbledon 2024 Final look

Last year, Kate was present at the Mens' Finals at Wimbledon to present Carlos Alcaraz with the coveted winner's trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

© WireImage Kate wore a bright purple gown

On this occasion, the princess wore a vibrant purple A-line dress by Safiyaa. The gown featured a twisted detail in the fabric covering the bodice and a full mid-length skirt.

© Getty Her Safiyaa gown was so flattering

It was paired with nude slingback heels and the bold 'Sabine' hoop earrings from By Pariah.

