Claudia Schiffer just praised Kylie Jenner for copying her vintage Chanel moment

Remember that iconic vintage Chanel bikini pic Kylie posted a few weeks ago to her ‘gram while she was holidaying in the Bahamas with her sisters? Well, supermodel royalty Claudia Schiffer who debuted the rhinestone number back in 1995 has just called her out.

© Instagram / @claudiaschiffer An iconic image starring two iconic models

Posting to her 2.2 million Instagram followers yesterday, the icon shared an image of herself and bestie Helena Christensen posing side by side in a vintage Chanel campaign. In the image Claudia can be seen donning the exact same black and silver encrusted bikini, pairing it with platform sky-high strappy heels, a pearl Chanel anklet and matching waist belt, a circular double ‘CC’ bag with a pair of oversized sunglasses hanging off the bamboo handle.

Helena was dressed in a bikini from the same collection however hers was in a bold pink and green colourway and paired with pink heels, a yellow bag and two pairs of oversized sunnies, one in pink and the other in blue.

The iconic image was part of Chanel’s 1995 spring-summer campaign, designed and directed by the late Karl Lagerfeld who headed up the French maison from 1983 through to 2019.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie in the same Chanel bikini that's older than she is

In the post made by Claudia, she also posted a swipe-along image of Kylie in the same bikini, captioning the post “Approaching bikini season... @kyliejenner has the right idea in vintage @chanelofficial (red heart emoji).”

Fans of Claudia and Kylie flocked to the comments to say how “incredible” they both looked, one fan even coining them the “Chanel babes.”

It’s extremely refreshing to see A-list stars like Kylie, who has every brand, design and style at her fingertips, wearing a vintage ensemble, making a statement to fashion lovers everywhere that sourcing vintage is as stylish as it gets.

If you’re thinking of sourcing a new summer swim option, take a leaf out of Kylie's book and hunt for something iconic.