Natalie Portman's mini skirt just teased the tone of her new risqué film

Good Sex has been on Natalie Portman’s mind for a while now.

And no - not like that. The actress has been busy shooting her latest project of the same name produced and directed by Lena Dunham. Starring Hollywood hotshots from Mark Ruffalo to Meg Ryan and Rashida Jones, the American rom-com officially started production in New York earlier this month.

Spotted on set on Tuesday, Natalie took to the streets of Manhattan in her character's chic costume. Her look perfectly encapsulated her role - 40-year-old couples therapist Ally, who, following a decade of failed relationships, dips her toe back into the New York dating scene.

© GC Images Natalie Portman and Rashida Jones are seen filming on the set of 'Good Sex'

The actress sported Prada’s Pleated Sablé Shirt, featuring a pussybow neckline, sweet black ribbon detailing, three-quarter length sleeves, frontal pressed pleating, black contrast faux pockets with gold button detailing and a crisp collar.

The luxury piece currently retails online for £1,520 and was elegantly paired with a classic black mini skirt and leather loafers - complete with an unusual slip-on silhouette and black leather finish.

Natalie clasped a black leather handbag in her right hand, topped off with gold handles and a crescent moon leather construction. In the other, she gripped an iced coffee - the perfect prop for a fictional New York native.

© GC Images The actress was pictured wearing Prada for the day on set

As for hair and makeup, the star’s caramel tresses were styled down loose with a middle parting. A pair of black cat-eye sunglasses shielded her face from the East Coast summer sun - and any onlookers wanting to get a glimpse of the Hollywood movie set.

The actress was once again pictured at work earlier this week in another one of her impeccable costumes. The look centred on structured grey mini dress by French It-girl brand Maison Alaïa, featuring short sleeves, sharp lapels, and front pocket detailing.

The subtle fit-and-flare silhouette at the hem gave the piece an ultra-feminine silhouette, whilst a crisp collar added the perfect touch of preppiness. She paired it with classic white Mary Jane heels and the brand's now-famous 'La Couer' heart-shaped crossbody bag in a vibrant white shade with gold hardware.