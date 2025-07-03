Natalie Portman's micro mini denim shorts are a wardrobe staple for summer

Shorts in all forms are a summer season must-have, and there's just no two ways about it.

From itty bitty bloomers and Paul Mescal's beloved O’Neil’s to perfectly pleated options, the fashion sphere is ripe with above-the-knee variations this season.

One style that will never ever fail to make a comeback year after year is the humble denim jort, and Natalie Portman's latest city slicking look proves just how chic they can be.

© GC Images The casual yet chic look would make the ultimate office outfit

She was spotted in the Big Apple on Wednesday whilst filming Good Sex, a new rom-com directed by Hollywood's resident funny person, Lena Dunham. While on set, the Black Swan star perfected cool-girl style in an oversized blazer and cut-off black shorts combo.

Natalie’s summer-fueled ensemble was made all the more chic with the addition of a black Jacquemus shoulder bag, a pair of patent brogues and a set of cateye sunglasses.

© GC Images Frayed denim shorts are cult-classic in the fashion realm

Jorts on the whole have had the fashion sphere in a chokehold for a while now, rising back into popularity last summer thanks to Etro’s SS25 collection, which was shown at Milan Fashion Week.

According to H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau, the cult-favourite style are a “polarising fashion relic” which allows for a “functional fashion statement that originated in the mid-20th century as a DIY solution to repurposing worn-out jeans, emerging alongside denim’s rise in casual American fashion. By the ‘70s and ‘80s, jorts became a popular summer staple, embraced for their laid-back appeal. Both men and women wore them for outdoor activities, beach culture and out-of-office events.”

Though many of our favourite fashion moguls pair the style with kitten heels and a plain white tee, Natalie Portman has proved that the grunge garment can be elevated easily to create the ultimate sleek, chic ensemble that's both comfortable and laidback.