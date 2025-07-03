Natalie Portman's micro mini denim shorts are a wardrobe staple for summer

Shorts in all forms are a summer season must-have, and there's just no two ways about it.
From itty bitty bloomers and Paul Mescal's beloved O’Neil’s to perfectly pleated options, the fashion sphere is ripe with above-the-knee variations this season.
One style that will never ever fail to make a comeback year after year is the humble denim jort, and Natalie Portman's latest city slicking look proves just how chic they can be.
She was spotted in the Big Apple on Wednesday whilst filming Good Sex, a new rom-com directed by Hollywood's resident funny person, Lena Dunham. While on set, the Black Swan star perfected cool-girl style in an oversized blazer and cut-off black shorts combo.
Natalie’s summer-fueled ensemble was made all the more chic with the addition of a black Jacquemus shoulder bag, a pair of patent brogues and a set of cateye sunglasses.
Jorts on the whole have had the fashion sphere in a chokehold for a while now, rising back into popularity last summer thanks to Etro’s SS25 collection, which was shown at Milan Fashion Week.
According to H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau, the cult-favourite style are a “polarising fashion relic” which allows for a “functional fashion statement that originated in the mid-20th century as a DIY solution to repurposing worn-out jeans, emerging alongside denim’s rise in casual American fashion. By the ‘70s and ‘80s, jorts became a popular summer staple, embraced for their laid-back appeal. Both men and women wore them for outdoor activities, beach culture and out-of-office events.”
Though many of our favourite fashion moguls pair the style with kitten heels and a plain white tee, Natalie Portman has proved that the grunge garment can be elevated easily to create the ultimate sleek, chic ensemble that's both comfortable and laidback.