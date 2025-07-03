Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Natalie Portman's mini dress is peak summer chic
Natalie Portman at the Dior Cruise 2026 show held at the Villa Albani Torlonia on May 27, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Federico Lomartire/WWD via Getty Images)© WWD via Getty Images

The actress and Dior muse stepped out on set for 'Good Sex' New York City on Wednesday

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Natalie Portman will forever remain one of our ultimate style muses, but her splendid spring/ summer wardrobe is our favourite year after year.

Whether she's attending Wimbledon's iconic tennis tournament, stepping out at Cannes Film Festival or just frolicking along the streets of California, the Dior muse has a penchant for short-length, warm-weather style that oozes elegance. 

The Black Swan actress is currently in New York filming Good Sex, an upcoming rom-com directed by Hollywood icon Lena Dunham, and her latest mini dress is the epitome of Parisian chic.

Natalie Portman is seen filming 'Good Sex' in West Village on July 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)© GC Images
Natalie Portman wore the coolest mini dress on set for Good Sex in New York

One of her impeccable outfits was a structured grey mini dress by French It-girl brand Maison Alaïa, featuring short sleeves, sharp lapels, and front pocket detailing. The subtle fit-and-flare silhouette at the hem gave the piece an ultra-feminine silhouette, whilst a crisp collar added the perfect touch of preppiness. She paired it with classic white Mary Jane heels and the brand's now-famous 'La Couer' heart-shaped crossbody bag in a vibrant white shade with gold hardware. Her look was completed with a classic pair of cat-eye sunglasses and hair softly waved, exuding retro elegance with a modern twist.

Natalie Portman is seen filming 'Good Sex' in West Village on July 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)© GC Images
Her outfit hailed from Parisian label Alaïa

Her entire wardrobe on-set is serving major cool-girl chic style inspo. On the same day as her Alaïa mini moment, she also wore an oversized blazer and black mini shorts featuring a retro frayed hem. She added a black Jacquemus shoulder bag, a pair of patent brogues and a different set of cat eye sunglasses.  

Natalie Portman is seen on the set of "Good Sex" on July 02, 2025 in New York City© GC Images
The casual yet chic look would make the ultimate office outfit

In the upcoming Good Sex movie, Natalie stars alongside fellow Hollywood icons Mark Ruffalo, Meg Ryan and Tucker Pillsbury. Netflix explains the storyline as: "After spending a decade in a failed relationship, pragmatic couples’ therapist Ally (Natalie Portman) is turning 40 and reluctantly dipping her toe back into the New York dating scene. But she gets more than she bargained for when she meets two men — one in his 20s and one in his 50s — who show her there is no set formula for good sex."

