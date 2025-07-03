Natalie Portman's mini dress is peak summer chic

Natalie Portman will forever remain one of our ultimate style muses, but her splendid spring/ summer wardrobe is our favourite year after year.

Whether she's attending Wimbledon's iconic tennis tournament, stepping out at Cannes Film Festival or just frolicking along the streets of California, the Dior muse has a penchant for short-length, warm-weather style that oozes elegance.

The Black Swan actress is currently in New York filming Good Sex, an upcoming rom-com directed by Hollywood icon Lena Dunham, and her latest mini dress is the epitome of Parisian chic.

© GC Images Natalie Portman wore the coolest mini dress on set for Good Sex in New York

One of her impeccable outfits was a structured grey mini dress by French It-girl brand Maison Alaïa, featuring short sleeves, sharp lapels, and front pocket detailing. The subtle fit-and-flare silhouette at the hem gave the piece an ultra-feminine silhouette, whilst a crisp collar added the perfect touch of preppiness. She paired it with classic white Mary Jane heels and the brand's now-famous 'La Couer' heart-shaped crossbody bag in a vibrant white shade with gold hardware. Her look was completed with a classic pair of cat-eye sunglasses and hair softly waved, exuding retro elegance with a modern twist.

© GC Images Her outfit hailed from Parisian label Alaïa

Her entire wardrobe on-set is serving major cool-girl chic style inspo. On the same day as her Alaïa mini moment, she also wore an oversized blazer and black mini shorts featuring a retro frayed hem. She added a black Jacquemus shoulder bag, a pair of patent brogues and a different set of cat eye sunglasses.

© GC Images The casual yet chic look would make the ultimate office outfit

In the upcoming Good Sex movie, Natalie stars alongside fellow Hollywood icons Mark Ruffalo, Meg Ryan and Tucker Pillsbury. Netflix explains the storyline as: "After spending a decade in a failed relationship, pragmatic couples’ therapist Ally (Natalie Portman) is turning 40 and reluctantly dipping her toe back into the New York dating scene. But she gets more than she bargained for when she meets two men — one in his 20s and one in his 50s — who show her there is no set formula for good sex."