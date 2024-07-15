Emily Ratajkowski just wore the cutest summer mini dress from this affordable It-girl brand

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



More often than not when one of the world's most notable style moguls dons an enviable outfit while out and about the likelihood it's from an actual obtainable brand is lower than low.

Luckily for those of us who are obsessed with both affordable fashion and Emily Ratajkowski’s wardrobe, she just stepped out in a mini dress that is not only within budget (in comparison to her usual designer getups), but is also seriously cute.

© Instagram / @emrata The dress fit the former model like a glove

Posting to her 29.8 million followers just yesterday, the mother, muse, fashion mogul and author shared a snap alongside her besties, donning a strapless chocolate brown-hued mini dress with side ruching detailing from With Jean, one of Australia's coolest It-girl fashion labels. The Rayna dress currently retails on the brand's website for £160 and is made from stretchy viscose, making it the ultimate heat wave companion.

Em of course accessorised her look with a stack of her go-to gold necklaces, including her personalised ‘Sylvester' option- the name of her three-year-old son whom she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

© Getty Em and her rescue dog Colombo are often seen strutting the NYC streets

For footwear, she turned to her favourite black and white Puma sneakers, a style which she is known to love, spotted earlier this year on the streets of NYC donning them with a set of baggy suit trousers and a tan-toned blazer.

Every fashion lover knows that EmRata is the queen of effortlessly cool street style looks, spotted just a few weeks ago in an asymmetric dress by cult-brand Miaou while mapping her neighbourhood streets. Just days before that she was then seen sporting a pair of low-slung beige jeans and a crisp white crop top.

With both payday and the hopes of a heatwave just around the corner, It’s safe to say that the Rayna dress from With Jean is set to be a sell-out.

If I were you, I’d add it to your cart sooner rather than later…