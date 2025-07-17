Why Princess Kate's 'standout' dress colour belongs in your wardrobe

The Princess of Wales' appearance at the Wimbledon singles finals is as hotly anticipated as the matches themselves.

The stylish royal, who serves as patron of the prestigious tennis tournament, puts on a stellar display of sartorial elegance year after year, cementing her status as a modern fashion icon.

This season was no exception. The Princess oozed glamour in a royal blue dress by cool-girl-approved label Roksanda. She elevated the look with a selection of elegant designer accessories, including Ralph Lauren stilettos, a new Anya Hindmarch bag, and dazzling jewellery.

© WireImage The Princess of Wales wore a bold blue Roksanda dress to the Wimbledon Men's singles final on Sunday

The Princess continues to school us in the art of dressing appropriately while still making a trend-setting statement. Her bold choice of blue isn’t just eye-catching - it’s right on cue for what’s next in the fashion sphere.

Trend forecasting giants WGSN, in partnership with Coloro, have named 'Luminous Blue' the Colour of the Year for summer 2027.

On the brand's website, it explains: "Luminous Blue bridges the past, present and future. With interconnectedness as the defining theme going into 2027 and driving the Key Colour selection for S/S 27, this standout hue was the perfect headliner. While comparable to the semi-precious stone lapis lazuli – the basis of a vibrant blue pigment used for centuries – it also mirrors cobalt, the key ingredient for lithium-ion batteries that are powering our current energy transition."

"Both gender inclusive and transseasonal, Luminous Blue can be applied broadly to apparel, with appeal across all categories. For tech, explore different finishes, from glossy and metallic to lacquered surfaces. For beauty, let Luminous Blue lead the way in colour cosmetics and packaging. For interiors, take inspiration from the hues’ traditional and crafted quality. This vibrant blue shade embraces traditional craft and dyeing techniques, which continue to connect people through the transition of knowledge and skills."

While soft, whimsical hues and mermaid-inspired icy blues are trending right now, Kate's commanding cobalt ensemble offers a powerful alternative. It’s a sophisticated way to stay ahead of the fashion curve - and a reminder that when it comes to setting the tone, the Princess of Wales is always one step ahead.