Kaia Gerber copied Princess Kate's flirty Y2K midi dress, and you might have missed it

Honestly? Kaia Gerber and the Princess of Wales crossing fashion paths was not on our 2025 bingo card.

Kaia - Cindy Crawford's 23-year-old daughter, who writes her own rules when it comes to style, and the future Queen of the United Kingdom, who has a penchant for classic silhouettes with a fashion-forward edge, couldn't have more opposing sartorial agendas on paper. But actress and model Kaia wore a dress this season that was almost identical to one of Kate's chicest looks before marrying Prince William, proving the unwavering influence of the Y2K era in today's society.

In June this year, Kaia stepped out in Manhattan oozing summer chic in a vibrant, cherry‑red halterneck dress by fashion label Lily Silk.

© GC Images Kaia Gerber stunned in a polka dot midi dress in June 2025

The knee-length dress was elegantly teamed with large thin silver hoop earrings, a denim shoulder bag and a pair of cream block heeled ballet pumps with subtle bow detailing.

Princess Kate champions polka dots like no other royal. Whether she's stepping out in one of her multiple Alessandra Rich designs, a classic Whistles piece, or even a Topshop number, the playful print has become her signature - perfectly polished and royally appropriate.

Proving that she's been a fan of the classic pattern even before marrying the then-Duke of Cambridge, Kate stepped out in 2006 to watch her future husband play in the Chakravarty Cup charity polo match. She stunned in a near-identical dress to Kaia's, but featuring tie detailing at the waist. Kate paired hers with tonal red strappy wedges and a pair of quintessentially 2000s rectangular sunglasses.

© Getty Images The then-Kate Middleton wore an almost identical dress 19 years ago

What we learn from both of the fashion muse's outfits is that the fashion sphere will never tire of polka dots.

"Polka dots are endlessly adaptable, hence their longevity in the trends cycle. Yet, there’s no denying they present a make-or-break sartorial situation. Worn well, and the timeless print can serve up sophistication by the bucket load," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau.

"The past few years have witnessed a resurgence of polka dots. Versace’s ‘La Vacanza’ collection co-designed by Dua Lipa married twee spots with Y2K butterflies. Saint Laurent infused its rock ‘n’ roll moodboard with tulle swathes of all-over discs, tickling the fancy of Lila Moss. Dolce & Gabbana rehashed its signature spotted print for SS24, transforming the once-dud dot into a sultry picture of romance via transparent designs and ethereal silhouettes. Miu Miu’s sheer pieces, debuted by Mia Goth, held Gen Z in a polka choke. Polka dots went from Fifties prom to pined after."







