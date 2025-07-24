Sienna Miller's sultry satin slip dress is seriously chic

Sienna Miller will forever be a sophisticated style muse.

The epitome of elegance, the 43-year-old British actress's style has never wavered. She's a jack of all trades, having garnered a reputation for a variety of aesthetics, from boho chic to cool-girl grunge, and effortless cool, all with a touch of her signature British nonchalance.

Still delivering iconic style moments some 20 years after she burst onto the scene with breakout roles in Layer Cake and Alfie, Sienna proved once again why she remains a fashion muse. Dining with friends in a location far sunnier and more idyllic than London right now, she exuded contemporary elegance with her signature bohemian twist.

© @jazzydelisser Sienna Miller stunned in a satin halterneck dress by Debute

The actress turned heads in a show-stopping cream satin maxi dress, complete with delicate floral lace, a plunging V-shaped neckline and an effortlessly cool halter silhouette. The piece comes from Debute, a newly launched British luxury label founded by aristocratic sisters Lady Lola Bute and former H! Fashion cover star Jazzy De Lisser.

In an interview ahead of the brand’s launch, Jazzy explained: “It's based on our sisterhood and clothes that we have stolen from each other's wardrobes for years. It also has inspiration from my mum, grandmother, aunts and friends – it is based on things we’ve grown up with.”

© @jazzydelisser Her look was the epitome of elegance

"We wanted to make it a distinctly British brand," she added. "The first collection is partly inspired by spending a lot of time in Scotland."

Sienna completed the look with gold drop earrings by French It-girl label Chloé, adorned with playful fruit-shaped charms. A long-time muse of the house, she embodies Chloé’s revived boho spirit - especially under creative director Chemena Kamali, who took the reins last year and has since ushered in a welcomed return to free-spirited femininity.

Sienna has always excelled at this kind of style - balancing simplicity with statement in a way that feels instinctive and fresh, yet timeless.