Sienna Miller's bridal inspired micro mini dress is the stuff of summer 2025 dreams

There are few style icons out there whose every move we have tracked for years, as they provide guaranteed outfit inspo every time they leave the house.

Exhibit A: actress Sienna Miller, whose sartorial excellence we have admired since she first rocketed into the spotlight in the early 00s.

And for summer 2025, the star has all the inspiration we need for the balmy season ahead.

© WireImage Sienna Miller in New York in 2006

Enter Sienna back in 2006 snapped on the red carpet in New York in this dreamy sculptural ivory mini dress that any 2025 bride would be overjoyed to don on their hen do or ship down the aisle in.

Effortlessly blurring the lines between red carpet drama and warm-weather whimsy, the British style icon's ensemble delivers a refreshing, romantic statement that feels perfectly attuned to summer 2025.

© WireImage Another glimpse of Sienna Miller's dreamy look

The focal point of her look? A masterfully constructed 3D floral motif blooming across the bodice - a detail that's become the defining signature of this season's ultra-feminine revival.

The surrealist touch recalls the work of beloved designer Magda Butrym, known for her unapologetically romantic silhouettes and daring floral embellishments. It feels like a whisper of Giambattista Valli's romantic grandeur married to the subversive elegance of Simone Rocha.

© WireImage Sienna Miller rocks another mini dress at Wimbledon this year

While florals for summer are certainly nothing new, the emphasis in 2025 is about tactility and volume - pieces that are less about print and more about presence.

Sienna complemented her look with carefully chosen accessories - a sculptural ivory clutch that echoes the curves of the rose and delicate peep-toe heels to anchor the ensemble, and add a bit of edge.

Her slicked-back hair (another 2025 staple) and understated makeup pull everything together with modern, editorial poise.

© WireImage Sienna Miller and Oli Green court-side at Wimbledon

Sienna effortlessly evokes the spirit of classic red carpet elegance, yet looks perfectly proper for right now. Sienna, we are not worthy.