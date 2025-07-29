Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lily James’ latest tie-dye look took us totally by surprise
Actress Lily James is seen arriving to Spring Studios during the 2025 Tribeca Festival© GC Images

The Mamma Mia actress made a case for kaleidoscopic dress codes

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
It’s been a solid five years since the pandemic bound us to our homes with nothing to do except log onto Amazon, order the viral tie-dye kit and start colour-bombing our old basics.

However, it seems that the age-old practice is back in business, with actress Lily James flying the flag for 60s-inspired tie-dying techniques via her latest look. 

On Monday, the 36-year-old candidly shared a mirror selfie on social media, allowing her loyal legion of followers a sneak peek into her off-duty summer wardrobe.

Lily James channels Sixties style in tie-dye joggers© @lilyjamesofficial
Lily James channelled Sixties style in tie-dye joggers

The former Emmy nominee slipped into a basic white tee, complete with a rounded neckline and a cropped fit, which she coolly paired with some low-slung joggers featuring a violet-cream tie-dye design.

Lily wore her freshly dyed brunette hair tied back in a loose braid, styled to the side with a cascade of curls framing her makeup-free facial features. 

Model Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the R13 show during New York Fashion Week in rainbow outfit© Getty Images
Kaia Gerber walks the runway in tie-dye for the R13 SS19 show

Tie-dye has flip-flopped in and out of fashion over the past years, with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Off-White and Michael Kors championing the print in past Noughties collections. 

The technique has ancient roots, with early examples dating back to 6th-century India, Japan, and Africa, where artisans used resist-dyeing techniques to create intricate patterns. In Japan, shibori involved binding, folding, and twisting fabric before dyeing, while West African indigo dyeing often incorporated stitched or wax-resist methods. 

The term ‘tie-dye’ became widely known in 1960s America, when it was embraced by the counterculture as a symbol of individuality and rebellion. Psychedelic colours and swirling designs reflected the era’s free-spirited ethos, while the easy-to-do nature of the technique reflected the zeitgeist’s penchant for handmade craftsmanship and homespun design. 

Lily’s latest hippie-influenced look was a clear departure from her signature summer style, which revolves around crisp tennis whites, linen trousers, tropical prints and dreamy bandeau bikinis that perfectly encapsulate out-of-office elegance. Versatility? It's her middle name. 

