Lily James dazzles at Fendi couture show in the ultimate little black dress

The actress stepped out in Paris, proving the power of 'less is more'...

The reason Lily James is one of our style icons, is because there is no sartorial genre she doesn't perfect.

From the most unexpected experimental looks (like Met Gala leather dress and razor cut fringe), to ethereal wedding guest dresses, and 2023's favourite trends, the Pam and Tommy actress is incredibly well-versed in the fashion department.

© Daniele Venturelli Lily attended Fendi's haute couture show in Paris

We had a feeling she was entering her quiet luxury era when she wore the coolest Sofia Richie-approved outfit in Paris earlier this week (more on that later). Now, she has stepped out at the Palais Brogniart for Fendi's Fall/Winter Haute Couture show continuing on her minimalistic sartorial streak. And it's a contender for her chicest outfit of all time.

The 34-year-old proved the power of 'less is more' and dazzled in a black v-neck midi dress complete with a thin waist belt and gold hardware. Making the case for 'business chic' on the front row, she paired the look with Fendi's iconic black sculpted heel sling backs and a mini top handle bag.

© Jacopo M. Raule She wore an ultra chic all black outfit

Whilst soaking up the sartorial greatness that Couture Week has to offer, she joined a panel with the Natural Diamond Council in Paris, discussing the environmental and social impact across the diamond industry. Lily, who is an ambassador for Only Natural Diamonds, said during a Q&A, “I feel a huge social responsibility. I have a platform, so I have access to people–particularly young people–who will listen. I want to share my journey of discovery with them. Visiting Botswana and seeing the impact the diamond industry has on the community was so inspiring. It’s a story I want to continue to share."

For the occasion she wore a black waistcoat from cool-girl brand Magda Butrym - is there any Instagram influencer, fashion editor or street style muse that hasn't owned a waistcoat in 2023? Her quiet luxury vest boasted roses down the centre - the adornment still adored by celebrities and fashionistas alike.



The coolest cool-girl at couture week.