Kylie Jenner's mini gingham dress is bang on trend for SS25

Haven’t you heard? Kylie Jenner is a Miu Miu girl now, which means from here on out, she’ll be donning the cult favourite fashion label every chance she gets.

In true It-Girl style, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took it upon herself to style one of the brand’s tiniest mini dresses for an intimate celebratory dinner for her grandmother's 91st birthday on Sunday.

Aside from being teeny tiny in hem length, the slim fitting mini dress also featured one of this season's most beloved prints - gingham.

© @kyliejenner Kylie styled the dress with minimal jewellery

The black and white option, which currently retails online for £1,660, of course fit the mother of two like a glove, accentuating her curves and highlighting her figure.

© @kyliejenner The mini dress also featured a plunge neckline

For hair and make-up, Kylie leaned into her signature glowy skin and loosely middle-parted curl look, the perfect accompaniment for a warm Californian dinner date.

© @kyliejenner Kylie and Khloe were sat next to each other at the event

Kylie was joined for the event by her famous family and daughter Stormi, who took style cues from her mom in a custom-made white Chrome Hearts look.

The dainty print has recently captured the attention of style lovers around the globe, H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau describing the design as: “a sartorial time capsule - simultaneously remaining fresh and flirtatious while harking back to the 1950s when Bridgette Bardot wed in a pink gingham dress.”

© @kyliejenner The campaign was a new direction in style for the 27-year-old

Last week, the youngest Jenner sister was announced as the official face of the brand's FALL 25 campaign, spotted in a variety of masterful Miu Miu ensembles on the brand's Instagram page.

Kylie joins a long list of enviable It-Girls who are already in partnership with the brand. Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid and Emma Corrin are all known for their stylish ties to Muccia Prada’s youthful and playful fashion house.

As far as fashion fans are concerned, Kylie's foray into the whimsical world of Miu Miu couldn’t be more fitting, securing her a well-deserved spot at the sartorially stylish table.