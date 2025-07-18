Kylie Jenner unleashes lingerie inspired swimwear - the It-girl must-have for summer 2025

Kylie Jenner continues to set the tone for a seriously bombastic, sexy summer with an unapologetic edge,

Her latest swimwear snaps, shared to Instagram signal a full embrace of one of summer 2025's most prominent trends: lingerie-inspired swimwear.

Gone are the days when swimwear was purely functional, this season it's all about blending boudoir elegance with seaside confidence.

Kylie's bikini of choice - a creamy white, polka-dotted two-piece with structured cups and delicate straps looks like a cracking piece of vintage lingerie with a modern twist.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner in her lingerie inspired bikini

The underwear provides a structured silhouette and the soft, romantic fabric choice elevate the look beyond beachwear and would look right at home at a seriously fancy beach club or on a yacht, Kylie style.

© @kyliejenner Another angle of Kylie Jenner's gorgeous bikini

This particular set plays into a broader trend that's dominating runways and street style alike: soft femininity, as beloved by the likes of pop icon Sabrina Carpenter.

Fashion powerhouses like Jacquemus, LaQuan Smith and Dolce & Gabbana have all flirted with delicate textures, visible seams and corset-inspired cuts. Dreamy!

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner reclines by a pool. Jealous... us?

Kylie's bikini is of course, from her highly anticipated collaboration between her fashion brand Khy, known for its slinky 90s inspired pieces, and beloved swimwear brand Frankie's Bikinis.

The collection is inspired by bombshell glamour and peppered with satin trims, dinky bows and lashings of lace, successfully tapping into the zeitgeist and channeling exactly how cool girls want to look during this blistering heatwave.

© @kyliejenner Ooh, cheeky! Kylie Jenner sports the leopard print bikini from her collection

Let's be honest, Kylie is having a sensational summer. From holiday-ing with big sister Kendall Jenner, to tapping up Venice with her adorable kids Stormi and Aire.

She's also been a busy bee, launching new lip kits (the product that rocketed her into astronomical success) for her eponymous beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, and has found the time to grace a magazine cover or two. You go Kylie, go!