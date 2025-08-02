Why Balenciaga's Le City Bag is the current It-girl signifier

Dare I say it – I wasn’t even alive when Balenciaga’s Motorcycle Bag (now known as Le City) first tumbled down the runway in 2001. Yet two decades later, it’s a cult favourite once again, and we’re all yearning for the slouchy staple in our wardrobes this season.

Given its coveted status, it’s hard to believe that Balenciaga’s then–creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, never intended the Motorcycle Bag to go into production. Originally designed as a relaxed runway accessory, only 25 were reportedly made. But once Kate Moss got her hands on one, the bag quickly became a defining piece of Nicolas’s era at the helm of the fashion house.

Clearly not predicting the Y2K revival that would captivate fashion girls in 2025, the bag was initially met with mixed reactions. Balenciaga’s stakeholders hesitated to produce it, expecting its supple, slouchy shape and tough hardware wouldn’t resonate in an era dominated by the elegant Fendi Baguette.

© Getty Images The bag's cult status is courtesy of Kate Moss

Well, they thought wrong – the bag’s charm lay in its logo-free design and unstructured silhouette. It became a defining accessory of the Noughties, slung over the arms of It-girls like the Olsen twins and Nicole Richie.

Fast forward two decades, and the Y2K fashion boom is everywhere – you can’t stroll a single street in London without spotting nods to the era: low-rise jeans, oversized sunglasses, and printed cami tops. Seizing the moment, Balenciaga struck while the iron was hot, sending sartorial aficionados into a frenzy with their reimagined iteration of the City bag in 2021 — enter the Le Cagole.

© Getty Images Nicole Richie wore the bag throughout the Noughties

The modern version feels like a cooler, younger sister – featuring hardware that echoes the Noughties original but with a sleeker, more streamlined silhouette. A firm favourite of Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid, its coveted launch foreshadowed what was to come: the resurgence of the original.

© Getty Images Bella Hadid wearing the Le Cagole

In 2024, the brand’s former creative director Demna re-released the Le City – and you won’t have to guess who fronted the campaign: Kate Moss, of course. Resurrecting the bag from the depths of the flip phone and bumster pant era, Demna reinvented it for a new generation, decking it out with chunky metal rivets, etched graffiti, and an array of keyrings and charms. The signature silhouette was even reimagined as a croissant-shaped crossbody, blending nostalgia with fresh, edgy flair.

The bag still retains its Noughties details – top handles, hardware, moto zippers with tassels, buckles, and even a hand mirror. Its textured leather develops character with age, and it’s available in three sizes across a vibrant spectrum of hues, from bold neon and metallics to classic monochromes.

© @rubylyn Today's versions are adorned with playful charms

Today’s fashion muses are often spotted slinging the bag alongside equally nostalgic outfits – think sporty capri pants, ballet flats, and playful tops cropped just below the waist.

With a retail price of £1,550 and vintage versions fetching upwards of £500, it’s definitely an investment piece. But after standing strong in the fashion world for over two decades, it’s tempting enough to earn a quick spot in our dream shopping basket. Trust us when we say, this bag isn’t stepping off the fashion frontline anytime soon.