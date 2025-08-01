Lily-Rose Depp's barely-there look just redefined date night dressing

Date night dressing is a sartorial minefield - go too glam and you risk looking overdressed, too laid-back and you’re flirting with fashion regret.

Luckily, we have Lily-Rose Depp to yield inspiration from. On Thursday, the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and musician Vanessa Paradis shared her latest look online, allowing her style-savvy followers a glimpse into her Chanel-saturated wardrobe.

Lily-Rose glamorously geared up for a night out with her rapper girlfriend Danielle Balbuena, known professionally as 070 Shake. For the after-hours affair, the 26-year-old slipped into a white lace lingerie set, featuring a romantic balconette bra and matching knickers. She layered the angelic combination under a sheer grey dress, featuring a mini silhouette, long sleeves and a kaftan-inspired cut.

The model wore her lengthy blonde locks down loose in carefully curated beach waves, which framed her doll-like beauty blend to perfection.

070 Shake posed beside her for the serene mirror selfie, opting for a more androgynous look that centred a dark shirt layered over a white tee and trousers complete with old-school braces - oozing 1950s masculine flair.

Lily-Rose captioned the post: “Summer loving,” prompting her fellow fashion insiders Bella Hadid and Elle Fanning to flock to her comments.

© Getty Images Johnny Depp's daughter is long-standing Chanel poster girl

Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, the underwear-as-outerwear trend has morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to showroom.

Style muses such as Emily Ratajkowski and Sabrina Carpenter have leaned into lingerie designs from bloomers to slip dresses, with the latter’s fashion sense becoming synonymous with the cheeky figure-kissing silhouette.

The trend is all about reclaiming the female body. From Madonna’s corsets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour bodysuits, underwear-as-outerwear has come to represent sexual liberation for women, in turn leading stars such as Bella Hadid, Miley Cyrus and Nicola Peltz Beckham to toy with the kittenish movement.

And now, thanks to Lily-Rose, we once again have full permission to welcome the feminine fad into our summer wardrobes. Time to hit the lingerie department - stat.