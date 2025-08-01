Natalie Portman has a Cindy Crawford moment in retro denim shorts

Natalie Portman has been a regular on the streets of New York as of late - shooting her latest project, Good Sex, produced and directed by Lena Dunham.

From mini skirts to Prada shirts and burgundy flared trousers, the actress’ costume has not disappointed thus far. Neither did her latest look - which effortlessly married Nineties casualwear with Americana cool.

The Academy Award winner was spotted on set once again on Thursday, stepping out in a plain navy T-shirt complete with a slightly oversized fit, which was styled with some vintage-inspired denim shorts.

© GC Images Natalie Portman was spotted on set in Soho wearing denim shorts and Dior sneakers

The laid-back shorts featured a mid-wash finish, a mid-rise waistband and rolled up trims with cool-girl-coded raw hemlines. A pair of white sneakers by Dior, a house for which Natalie serves as an ambassador, added a touch of leisurely luxury to the off-duty aesthetic.

As any fashion insider will appreciate, denim shorts were popularised by the one and only Cindy Crawford. The silhouette became synonymous with the supermodel’s Nineties style when, back in 1992, she featured in a now-famous Pepsi commercial, sporting some denim daisy dukes and a white tank top. A then 29-year-old Cindy was subsequently catapulted into the limelight, where she enjoyed a successful career for decades to come.

As for Natalie’s hair and makeup situation? Her caramel tresses were styled down loose in beachy mermaid waves with a classic middle parting, leading the eye to her natural yet camera-ready beauty blend. A candy pink manicure infused her beauty palette with a dose of girlish charm.

Starring Hollywood heavyweights from Mark Ruffalo to Meg Ryan and Rashida Jones, the American rom-com officially started production in the Big Apple earlier this month. It follows the story of Ally, played by Natalie, a 40-year-old couples therapist, who, following a decade of failed relationships, dips her toe back into the New York dating scene.