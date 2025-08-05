Kylie Jenner’s teeny tiny strapless tube dress is the ultimate summer wardrobe essential

If there was ever a person to champion a forgotten trend and make it fashionable again, it’s Kylie Jenner.

Confidence, style, and impeccable taste, the mother, muse, model and entrepreneur has a knack for making everything just look chic.

The latest victim on her list, you ask? The slim-fitting strapless tube mini dress.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday to share a selection of snaps from her upcoming collection drop via Khy, her namesake fashion label, Kylie modelled a selection of new pieces, and it’s safe to say we’re adding to cart.

© © @kyliejenner The dress could easily be from a 1990s archive

Posing for a mirror selfie, Kylie sported a marle grey mini dress, complete with a bandeau-esque twist bodice detailing. To complete the laid back yet ultra-cute look, the 28-year-old wore her long brunette locks out in her signature middle part style with loose curls framing her facecard.

© © @kyliejenner The new collection looks to be filled with must-haves

The teeny tiny dress in question is part of her soon-to-be-released ‘elevated cotton basics’ collection, which also includes a bandeau crop top and low-rose flare pants made from the same buttery soft grey fabric, and an off-the-shoulder black jumpsuit.

Tube dresses in all hem lengths have been a fan favourite amongst those in the know season after season, Kylie's older sister Kim shining a light on the simple silhouette when she launched her viral Skims option in jet black.

© © @kyliejenner Kylie loves a strapless tube style dress

Kylie’s particular design takes notes from the late naughties and early 2000s, where designers including Calvin Klein, Versace, and Tommy Hilfiger all sent models down the catwalk in variations of the super-tight style.

As far as summer dressing goes, something that is comfortable and cute always reigns supreme, which is why Kylie’s mini is going to be sold out in minutes.

Style with heels for a night out with the girls, with knee-high boots and a blazer for a lavish lunch, or as a layer under something more sheer. The options are quite literally endless.