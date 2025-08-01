Kylie Jenner's tiny pink shorts and sports bra combo is giving Barbie-chic

Bubblegum pink is back in the trend cycle for SS25, and who better to champion the vibrant hue than Kylie Jenner?

Known for her love of slim-fitting latex, designer archive finds and itsy bitsy swimwear, the entrepreneur and mother-of-two usually prefers a muted tone, but it seems even Kylie can’t help but love a pop of pink.

Sharing a selection of snaps and selfies to her Instagram account on Thursday evening, the youngest Jenner sister made a strong case for sleek, chic workout wear being a fun fashion statement.

© @kyliejenner Kylie posed for the snaps with her dachshund

In the snaps, Kylie styled a set of micro mini sports shorts and a plunging V-neck workout bra from Alo Yoga’s latest collection in the shade ‘Neon Bubblegum’.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's makeup looks never misses

Never not in full glam, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wore her long brunette locks out in her signature loosely waved style with a middle parting. Her face card was layered with a selection of glowy skin products and a lick of pink-toned blush - likely from her namesake beauty brand.

If you’re keeping up with Kylie, you’ll know that she’s spent the past few months holidaying in Europe with her family. While on the sun-soaking adventure, her wardrobe consisted mainly of skimpy swimsuits, but now that she’s back home in Calabasas, things are back to regular programming.

© @kyliejenner Kylie styled the dress with minimal jewellery

Just last week, she was seen attending the 91st birthday of her grandmother MJ in the cutest gingham mini dress from Miu Miu.

The micro mini look came just days after she was announced as the new face of Miu Miu’s AW25 campaign, a first for the 28-year-old icon.

© @emrata Only EmRata could make such a simple outfit look high-fashion

Kylie isn’t the only famed face in recent weeks to champion itty bitty sports shorts on the world stage. Emily Ratajkowski is also on board with the casual yet cool pant option, sharing a photo to her Instagram wearing a black pair with a cropped tee just last week.

Floaty activewear shorts as fashion statement wasn't on our radar for this season, but if Emily and Kylie say they’re cool, then they most definitely are.