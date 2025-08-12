Jessica Alba elevates Old Money chic with slingback heels and a mini Hermès Birkin

In a Gen Z world of microtrends and maximalism, it’s hard to know where pared-back style fits into the equation.

Luckily, we have Jessica Alba flying the flag for all-things ‘quiet luxury.’ The actress hit the streets of New York on Monday, sporting a sleek ensemble that paid homage to the power of ‘less is more.’

The 44-year-old slipped into a crisp white boyfriend shirt with a classic collar, which was neatly tucked into a beige canvas midi skirt that fell just below the knee. Secured at the waist by an attached tan-toned leather belt, the softly pinstriped piece led the eye to a pair of matching suede slingback heels complete with an elegant point-toe design.

© GC Images The actress channelled Old Money glamour in a neutrally-hued ensemble

Jessica topped off her suave attire by sporting her caramel-kissed curls down loose in a freshly coiffed, bouncing blow-dry, shielding her face from the East Coast summer sunshine with a pair of pale brown cat-eye shades.

However, all attention fell to her arm candy of choice for the Manhattan outing. In her perfectly manicured hands, the beloved Hollywood veteran clasped a mini Hermès Birkin, featuring a rich chocolate colourway and subtle silver metallic hardware.

© GC Images The star completed her look with a mini chocolate Hermès Birkin

Representing the pinnacle of fashion exclusivity, the Birkin is a favoured celebrity showpiece - popularised by global muse Jane Birkin. Drake, Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham are among the list of stars who are known to be avid collectors of the iconic accessory.

According to Sotheby’s, “The story of the Birkin began in 1981 aboard an Air France flight, where Jane Birkin found herself seated next to Jean-Louis Dumas, then the artistic director of Hermès. As she tried to stow her belongings in the overhead compartment, Jane’s famous wicker basket spilled its contents onto Dumas’s lap - a chance encounter that would lead to fashion history."

"Frustrated with the small bags of the time, Jane lamented to Dumas that she couldn’t find a handbag large enough to hold her daily essentials, especially while traveling with her young daughter Charlotte. Inspired by Jane’s practicality and her signature style, Dumas sketched a bag that would marry function and elegance - a design that would become the Birkin.”