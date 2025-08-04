Meghan Markle's floaty birthday midi dress is a refreshing take on summer event dressing

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and global style icon, is celebrating her 44th birthday on August 4th. Quick, get out the candles!

Ever since stepping into the spotlight, Meghan has redefined modern aristocratic fashion, lending timeless elegance with effortless chic.

You only need to look back to this image snapped on a sun-drenched August 4th back in 2018, when Meghan celebrated her 37th birthday by attending the wedding of Prince Harry's close friend Charlie van Straubenzee in Frensham, Surrey, exuding utter poise and polish.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee on August 4, 2018

Prince Harry attended the same prep school as Charlie, and they remained friends over the years, so naturally, he and Meghan attended Charlie's summer wedding to Daisy Jenks, a filmmaker and videographer.

© UK Press via Getty Images Another angle of Meghan Markle's Club Monaco dress

For the countryside affair, Meghan chose a sleeveless midi dress from Club Monaco in striking shades of black, forest green, blush pink and white.

The colourblocked beauty featured a pleated skirt (lovely and swooshy) teamed with a structured top and belted waist. The result? A fluid yet tailored silhouette that moved beautifully.

© Getty Images The bride and groom. Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks

As summer events go - be it garden weddings, al fresco luncheons or maybe even a fancy gala - Meghan's dress strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and comfort.

The sleeveless cut is perfect for warmer temperatures, while the high-contrast palette subtly nods to the formality of the occasion.

Lightweight and breezy, it's also the perfect go-to for day-to-evening transitions.

© WireImage Meghan Markle's accessories of choice also tick every box

To complement the look, Meghan opted for black pointed-toe stiletto pumps by one of her favourite brands, Aquazzura, and a textured clutch, keeping her accessories monochrome and minimal.

Her incredible fascinator is from esteemed milliner Philip Treacy. The sculptural black headpiece adds the perfect touch of formality while maintaining a sleek silhouette. And her oversized sunglasses by Linda Farrow? The perfect Hollywood touch.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee on August 4, 2018

Also in attendance at the wedding were Princess Eugenie and her then-fiancé Jack Brooksbank.

Beatrice looked beautiful in a soft baby blue dress, teamed with a cream jacket and some striking circular shades.

© Getty Images Meghan Markle on her 37th birthday

As Meghan turns 44, this ensemble serves as a reminder of how she continues to inspire with her wardrobe choices.

Here's to another year of impeccable style. Happy birthday, Meghan!