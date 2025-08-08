Kylie Jenner channels Madonna in a cut-out cone bra - and our jaws are on the floor

Budge up vintage icons, there's a new queen taking the reins of high-glam reinvention, and it's none other than Kylie Jenner.

In her latest show stopping ensemble, Kylie revives the bold, unapologetic energy of Madonna's incredible '90s fashion legacy.

Taking to Instagram, the Kylie Beauty founder donned the legendary cone bra - made famous by Madonna and sported (in blush pink) on her Blonde Ambition tour back in 1990, designed by the revered Jean Paul Gaultier.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner in her incredible cut out cone bra

The exaggerated take on the bullet bra quickly became synonymous with the pop icon and her in-your-face take on female sexuality.

© Getty Images Madonna on her Blonde Ambition tour in 1990

Kylie's Gen-Z spin on the iconic piece sees her pair it with a sleek high-waisted black skirt (a very Y2K nod to the business-casual aesthetic everyone was wearing to the office and club alike back in the early '00s.)

And guess what? Naturally Kylie has been scouring the archives, and her sumptuous set is also by the iconic designer Jean Paul Gaultier, from the 1993 spring collection. (A round of applause for Kylie's vintage clothing dealer please.)

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner's vintage two-piece is also by Jean Paul Gaultier

The bra is minimally styled, there's an absence of jewellery or fuss, just a pair of pointed toe black high heels courtesy of Saint Laurent that we think would definitely get the Madonna seal of approval.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner gives her hair a ruffle on set

Her hair? Big, bouncy and reminiscent of old Hollywood, with a distinctly modern twist.

For makeup, Kylie's beat was flawless - of course - with softly smoky eyes, a dewy complexion and the plush, nude lip that has become a Kylie Jenner signature.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner is fast becoming our vintage-fashion icon

Kylie captioned the snap, "I look major.'" Well, we wholeheartedly agree with that statement and will be chopping up our bras immediately, ready to hit the town this weekend.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner in her incredible '00s Alexander McQueen jacket

This of course, isn't the first time Kylie has dabbled in vintage inspired pieces and archive classics. She was recently spotted in an Alexander McQueen iconic piece - a cream jacket peppered with buttons the 2003 spring/summer collection.

She was following in great footsteps, as global pop sensation Dua Lipa also wore the jacket last summer.