Kylie Jenner channels Madonna in a cut-out cone bra - and our jaws are on the floor
Digital Cover fashion-trends

The beauty mogul proves once again that she's the perfect modern bombshell

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
31 minutes ago
Budge up vintage icons, there's a new queen taking the reins of high-glam reinvention, and it's none other than Kylie Jenner.

In her latest show stopping ensemble, Kylie revives the bold, unapologetic energy of Madonna's incredible '90s fashion legacy. 

Taking to Instagram, the Kylie Beauty founder donned the legendary cone bra - made famous by Madonna and sported (in blush pink) on her Blonde Ambition tour back in 1990, designed by the revered Jean Paul Gaultier.

In a moody studio setting, Kylie Jenner sits confidently on the edge of a matte grey block against a neutral background. She wears a sculptural black bra top that dramatically contours and lifts, featuring a striking cutout design reminiscent of Madonna’s iconic cone bra era. Her voluminous dark hair cascades in soft waves, framing a glamorously contoured face with a nude-pink pout. A high-waisted black skirt hugs her curves and flows just below the knee. Her manicured nails are long, sharp, and white — a modern femme fatale finishing touch. The lighting creates subtle shadows, lending a cinematic quality to the image, as if Kylie has just stepped off a 90s runway or into a modern-day fashion noir.© @kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner in her incredible cut out cone bra

The exaggerated take on the bullet bra quickly became synonymous with the pop icon and her in-your-face take on female sexuality. 

Madonna on her Blonde Ambition tour in 1990 wearing a pale pink cone bra by Jean Paul Gaultier as she performs on stage. Her hair is short, blonde and very curly© Getty Images
Madonna on her Blonde Ambition tour in 1990

Kylie's Gen-Z spin on the iconic piece sees her pair it with a sleek high-waisted black skirt (a very Y2K nod to the business-casual aesthetic everyone was wearing to the office and club alike back in the early '00s.)

And guess what? Naturally Kylie has been scouring the archives, and her sumptuous set is also by the iconic designer Jean Paul Gaultier, from the 1993 spring collection. (A round of applause for Kylie's vintage clothing dealer please.)

Kylie Jenner's vintage two-piece is also by Jean Paul Gaultier

The bra is minimally styled, there's an absence of jewellery or fuss, just a pair of pointed toe black high heels courtesy of Saint Laurent that we think would definitely get the Madonna seal of approval.

Kylie Jenner gives her hair a ruffle on set

Her hair? Big, bouncy and reminiscent of old Hollywood, with a distinctly modern twist.

For makeup, Kylie's beat was flawless - of course - with softly smoky eyes, a dewy complexion and the plush, nude lip that has become a Kylie Jenner signature. 

Kylie Jenner is fast becoming our vintage-fashion icon

Kylie captioned the snap, "I look major.'" Well, we wholeheartedly agree with that statement and will be chopping up our bras immediately, ready to hit the town this weekend. 

Kylie Jenner takes a mirror selfie, wearing a cream moto style jacket covered in silver buttons© @kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner in her incredible '00s Alexander McQueen jacket

This of course, isn't the first time Kylie has dabbled in vintage inspired pieces and archive classics. She was recently spotted in an Alexander McQueen iconic piece - a cream jacket peppered with buttons the 2003 spring/summer collection.

She was following in great footsteps, as global pop sensation Dua Lipa also wore the jacket last summer. 

