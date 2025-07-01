Jessica Alba and her lookalike daughter nail heatwave dressing in dreamy florals at Wimbledon

It's been a busy week for actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba, fresh from Jess Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's extravaganza of a Venice wedding, Jessica and her daughter Honor hopped on a plane to the UK to soak up some Wimbledon action. What a trip!

Amid London's uncharacteristically scorching temperatures, the duo's fashion choices struck a balance between comfort, chic and heatwave practicality.

Jessica's date for the occasion, none other than her oldest daughter Honor, who just turned 17.

Jessica was married to producer Cash Warren, whom she met while filming Fantastic Four, and although the couple amicably separated back in 2024, they've remained dedicated co-parents to their three children (Honor, Haven and Hayes.)

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Honor Warren and Jessica Alba attend the evian 'Mountain Of Youth' VIP Suite at Wimbledon

This Wimbledon appearance marks a rare public outing for Jessica and her lookalike daughter, who both opted for co-ordinating floral ensembles for the sporting event.

Jessica plumped for a soft blue ditsy floral maxi dress with plunging neckline, teamed with crisp white accessories (bang on trend for Wimbledon), casual trainers and a laser cut handbag. She also wore 3 beaded bracelets, that each spelt out the names of one of her children. Dead cute.

For beauty, her brunette locks were tousled and her makeup was glowing and radiant despite the rising mercury (seriously Jessica, what setting spray do you use?)

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima A closer look at Jessica Alba's beauty look for the tennis event

Meanwhile, daughter Honor Warren opted for a blue and red floral maxi dress paired with gold jewellery, bright red patent ballet pumps and a slick of red lipstick to finish off the look.

Both mum and daughter opted for Y2K approved big hoops. Only appropriate for the woman who rocketed into stardom in early 00s classic dance movie, Honey.

As Europe faces one of the hottest summers on record, flowing fabrics, sleeveless silhouettes and breathable materials become non negotiable and as Jessica and Honor demonstrate, this doesn't mean sacrificing any of your sartorial clout.