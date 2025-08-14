Flip flops are fashion month’s unexpected breakout trend - here’s how to style them

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Flip flops are summer's shock breakout trend - here’s how to style them
Hollie Mercedes Peters wears blue jeans, white dress with lace details, dark blue jacket from Balenciaga and butter yellow head scarf, blue bag and black flip flops outside Niklas Skovgaard during Copenhagen Fashion Week day four© Getty Images
Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauFashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Footphobes look away - because if Copenhagen Fashion Week proved anything it's that toe-baring, sole-showing shoes are rocketing up the style ranks with unimaginable speed.

The distinctive slap of flip flops could be heard across the Danish city during the sartorial spectacle - sported en masse by Scandinavian influencers and industry insiders alike.

Paired with jeans, maxi dresses, capri pants, jorts and the rest, the beach-ready slip ons took the modish metropolis by storm - becoming 2025’s most unlikely fashion trend so far.

What sparked the trend? Well, back in May, Gigi Hadid teamed up with Havaianas as the new creative director for an exclusive limited edition collection following her announcement as the brand's global ambassador this spring. Naturally, the style set took note, collectively rushing to add a pair of the thonged kicks to their online shopping baskets. 

model walks in trench coat for Rotate SS26© Getty Images
Rotate SS26

Yet, the fad stretches back to the Nineties - a time when minimalism reigned supreme. Alongside cargo shorts and jelly shoes, flip flops remained a practical staple, most famously sported by Jennifer Aniston back in 1999 during a shopping spree with then-partner Brad Pitt. 

Fast forward to today and it seems the trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Brands including ROTATE, CMMN SWDN and OperaSport debuted flip flops on their SS26 runway, hinting that the silhouette will be stomping into the new year.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt shopping in Los Angeles in 1999© GC Images
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt shopping in Los Angeles in 1999

The stats speak for themselves. According to Vinted, searches containing 'open toe' are up 42 per cent year-on-year for the month of July, while searches containing 'flip flop' are up 62 per cent. Women's Birkenstocks remain the top dog design, being the top trending clothing search on Vinted in July.

As the experts suggest, flip flops are here to stay. Discover the best ways to style them below. 

How to style flip flops for everyday wear:

A guest wears white top, black pants, black blazer, white scarf over her hips and a brown bag and red flip flops outside Filippa K presentation during Copenhagen Fashion Week day four on August 07, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark.© Getty Images

A Pop of Colour

Inject your monochrome look with a pinch of pigment by slipping into some vibrant flip flops - practical and punchy.

Ambre Lipuma wears green Adidas shorts, white top, beige blazer, beige bag and sunglasses and white flip flops outside Tekla breakfast during Copenhagen Fashion Week © Getty Images

Sporty Chic

Sports shorts are the high street’s latest muse. The baggy bottoms have been wholeheartedly embraced by the style set - promising the perfect amalgamation of comfort and androgynous-cool. The ideal piece for complementing your staple pair of floor slappers.

Josefien Weyns wears cap, grey jumper, brown bag, checkered skirt outside Munthe during Copenhagen Fashion Week day three on August 06, 2025 in Copenhagen, © Getty Images

Maxi Magic

The unlikely hero combination of 2025? The maxi skirt and the flip flop - a duo that radiates kooky-cool with a functional twist.

A guest wears black bag, brown leather jacket, capri pants, sunglasses, flip flops outside Herskind during Copenhagen Fashion Week day three on August 06, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark. © Getty Images

Capris Please

Another stellar trend to emerge from this year, capri pants are a city for stylish city dwellers. Hence, they make for a naturally elegant choice for teaming with black flip flops. 

A guest wears wide leg burgundy skirt, beige jacket, Miu Miu bag, sunglasses outside MKDT Studio during Copenhagen Fashion Week day three© Getty Images

Jelly Shoes

Didn't you hear? Nineties nostalgia is here to stay - meaning jelly shoes are as well. Jellies have secured a solid spot on the summer footwear wishlist for 2025, thanks to their child-like charm and candy colourways. 

Jeanette Friis Madsen wears white shirt, grey skirt, black bag outside Munthe during Copenhagen Fashion Week day three on August 06, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark© Getty Images

Midi Skirt

Channel your inner Jennifer Aniston circa 1999 with a midi skirt and flip flop pairing. Deliciously nostalgic with a pared-back allure, the look is sleek minimalism personified. 

A guest wears a black, short-sleeved, sheer knit top with a high collar and decorative frog closures down the front. The top is paired with knee-length, brown suede shorts. Accessories include narrow, rectangular sunglasses with dark lenses, a black varnished leather shoulder bag with gold hardware, and a large, dark bangle on one wrist. © Getty Images

New Heights

Take your look to new heights with a pair of heeled flip flops. Championed by Miu Miu, Chloé and Ferragamo, the barely-there pumps will take you from beach to bougie dinner reservations in a jiffy.

A guest wears long beige silk maxi skirt, white top, grey blazer and beige fur bag outside Filippa K presentation during Copenhagen Fashion Week day four on August 07, 2025 in Copenhagen, © Getty Images

Sleek Satin

Marry after-hours textures and beach-ready design by slipping into a sleek satin number to contrast the casual appeal of your favourite pair of flip flops. Unexpected and deliciously chic.

A guest (L) wears a high-neck, dark burgundy leather jacket with a glossy finish, featuring a front zipper and gathered cuffs. Underneath, a white top with black polka dots is visible. Blue denim jeans with a straight-leg cut and button detailing along the side seams are paired with white thong sandals.© Getty Images

Down For Denim

One can never, ever go wrong with a touch of denim. Jeans and flip flops - the ultimate casual ensemble that can be dressed up as you please. 

A guest wears long straight dark brown hair under a wide black headband, narrow oval sunglasses with brown-tinted lenses, a multi-strand pearl choker layered with a delicate gold necklace with a small pendant, and a gold bracelet with rings; a light gray hooded zip-front jacket with a snap placket and side pockets; © Getty Images

Ace Lace

If fashion month has taught us anything, it's to expect the unexpected. And what could be more left-field than a whimsical lace look accentuated by a pair of minimalist rubber soles?

