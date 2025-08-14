Flip flops are fashion month’s unexpected breakout trend - here’s how to style them

Footphobes look away - because if Copenhagen Fashion Week proved anything it's that toe-baring, sole-showing shoes are rocketing up the style ranks with unimaginable speed.

The distinctive slap of flip flops could be heard across the Danish city during the sartorial spectacle - sported en masse by Scandinavian influencers and industry insiders alike.

Paired with jeans, maxi dresses, capri pants, jorts and the rest, the beach-ready slip ons took the modish metropolis by storm - becoming 2025’s most unlikely fashion trend so far.

What sparked the trend? Well, back in May, Gigi Hadid teamed up with Havaianas as the new creative director for an exclusive limited edition collection following her announcement as the brand's global ambassador this spring. Naturally, the style set took note, collectively rushing to add a pair of the thonged kicks to their online shopping baskets.

© Getty Images Rotate SS26

Yet, the fad stretches back to the Nineties - a time when minimalism reigned supreme. Alongside cargo shorts and jelly shoes, flip flops remained a practical staple, most famously sported by Jennifer Aniston back in 1999 during a shopping spree with then-partner Brad Pitt.

Fast forward to today and it seems the trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Brands including ROTATE, CMMN SWDN and OperaSport debuted flip flops on their SS26 runway, hinting that the silhouette will be stomping into the new year.

© GC Images Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt shopping in Los Angeles in 1999

The stats speak for themselves. According to Vinted, searches containing 'open toe' are up 42 per cent year-on-year for the month of July, while searches containing 'flip flop' are up 62 per cent. Women's Birkenstocks remain the top dog design, being the top trending clothing search on Vinted in July.

As the experts suggest, flip flops are here to stay. Discover the best ways to style them below.

How to style flip flops for everyday wear:

© Getty Images A Pop of Colour Inject your monochrome look with a pinch of pigment by slipping into some vibrant flip flops - practical and punchy.

© Getty Images Sporty Chic Sports shorts are the high street’s latest muse. The baggy bottoms have been wholeheartedly embraced by the style set - promising the perfect amalgamation of comfort and androgynous-cool. The ideal piece for complementing your staple pair of floor slappers.



© Getty Images Maxi Magic The unlikely hero combination of 2025? The maxi skirt and the flip flop - a duo that radiates kooky-cool with a functional twist.

© Getty Images Capris Please Another stellar trend to emerge from this year, capri pants are a city for stylish city dwellers. Hence, they make for a naturally elegant choice for teaming with black flip flops.

© Getty Images Jelly Shoes Didn't you hear? Nineties nostalgia is here to stay - meaning jelly shoes are as well. Jellies have secured a solid spot on the summer footwear wishlist for 2025, thanks to their child-like charm and candy colourways.

© Getty Images Midi Skirt Channel your inner Jennifer Aniston circa 1999 with a midi skirt and flip flop pairing. Deliciously nostalgic with a pared-back allure, the look is sleek minimalism personified.

© Getty Images New Heights Take your look to new heights with a pair of heeled flip flops. Championed by Miu Miu, Chloé and Ferragamo, the barely-there pumps will take you from beach to bougie dinner reservations in a jiffy.

© Getty Images Sleek Satin Marry after-hours textures and beach-ready design by slipping into a sleek satin number to contrast the casual appeal of your favourite pair of flip flops. Unexpected and deliciously chic.

© Getty Images Down For Denim One can never, ever go wrong with a touch of denim. Jeans and flip flops - the ultimate casual ensemble that can be dressed up as you please.