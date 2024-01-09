Kendall Jenner just hard-launched the itsy bitsy floss bikini trend

Are you lusting after a winter sun vacation? You’re not alone, especially after seeing Kendall Jenner's latest beachside escape on the gram with BFF Hailey Bieber. It seems that the eldest Jenner sister is taking some time away from her aunty duties, treating herself to an island adventure, packing only itsy bitsy bikinis and books.

The 818 tequila founder seems to have been on island time for the last week or so. Posting to her 294 million Instagram followers just five days ago, the model shared a series of sunkissed images to celebrate the New Year, captioning the post “ears pass, and they seem faster and faster. presence and time is all I can ask for. so grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what’s to come. go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second.2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence.”

© Instagram/ @kendalljenner Talk about BFF goals

It seems that aside from the buttery yellow gown she wore in the above post, the rest of Kendall’s holiday wardrobe is made up of floss bikinis, proving that this year is all about prioritising minimal tan lines. What is a floss bikini you may ask? "It's like a string bikini except it features sultry thin straps, that are often compared to dental floss because they are so skinny they are barely visible," explains Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon.

Her first bikini choice was a teeny tiny creme and burnt orange number that looks to be either crocheted or knitted. Kenny posted an array of seriously firey images, showing off her supermodel physic with a white sandy beach in the background. Of course, her famous sister flocked to the comments in support (and likely awe) Khloe commenting “Oh my lord! Happy New Year to all of us” while baby sis Kylie left a simple “HOT” racking up over 24k likes.

The second bikini on the vacay list wasn’t too dissimilar from the first, leading me to believe that perhaps the business mogul is set to launch her own 'kini brand to accompany her existing list of acclaimed brands and partnerships. Opting for a lime green and chocolate brown colourway, the second bikini is just as skimpy as its previous counterpart and somehow perfectly matched the vibrant sun lounger on which she was candidly posing on.

I think it’s safe to say that Kendall is walking away from her beach holiday with little to no tan lines, and she can thank her itsy bitsy floss bikinis for that.