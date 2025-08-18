Nicola Peltz Beckham has a mermaid moment in sleek black swimwear

Nicola Peltz Beckham is an expert in drowning out the noise. Despite the media frenzy swirling around her, the American heiress keeps plugging away - carving out a glittering career onscreen to add to her already-impressive CV.

Over the weekend, the wife of Brooklyn Beckham shared a glimpse inside her latest onscreen project Pretty Ugly. The behind-the-scenes images showcased the muse in an indoor pool with fellow cast member and former H! Fashion cover star Jazzy De Lisser, sporting a black halterneck bikini in a retro style paired with some (rather soggy) low-rise jeans - a NPB staple.

Her inky dark hair was slicked back in a manner that radiated mermaid glamour, while a natural (and presumably waterproof) makeup blend highlighted her modelesque features.

Nicola captioned the post: “I love you Jazzy - PRETTY UGLY - im so grateful to be able to have played Roxy.”

Nicola and Jazzy star alongside Mary Stuart Masterson (Fried Green Tomatoes) for the new film - a dramatic thriller written and directed by multiple DGA Award nominee Erica Dunton (Ted Lasso).

Set in Winnabow, Pretty Ugly follows Raelynn (De Lisser), a young woman obsessed with the seductive world of social media beauty, and her mother (Masterson), who’s equally fixated on grisly true crime podcasts (relatable.)

© Nicola Peltz Beckham Nicola has returned to acting amidst media frenzy

Their relationship unravels when a provocative make-up influencer (Peltz Beckham) returns to Winnabow from LA and all three women are confronted with not only a murder but also the real meaning of the American Dream.

Thanks to Nicola’s lavish lifestyle, it shouldn’t be too difficult for the actress to convey the true meaning of the American Dream to cinema audiences.

She’s certainly no stranger to a luxury vacay, jetting off on the regular with her husband Brooklyn in search of sunshine. From South of France yacht trips to beachy Miami breaks, the couple know how to summer in style - naturally with a stellar joint wardrobe in tow.