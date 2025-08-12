Nicola Peltz 'modernises' billionaire mother's silk bridal gown from 1985 wedding

Three years after she first said 'I do' in a multitude of designer bridal outfits at her father Nelson Peltz's £76 million Palm Beach home, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham for the second time at the family's estate in Bedford, Westchester County.

But this time, she chose to keep her bridal style closer to home in her mother's wedding dress. Eagle-eyed fashion fans spotted that Nicola ditched big brands in favour of tweaking Claudia's ivory dress, which featured a loose satin bodice, a vintage cummerband waist, a flowing skirt and elasticated cropped sleeves.

Back in 1985, when she married Nelson, who is now worth $1.6 billion, Claudia wore the sleeves loosely over her shoulders and styled her hair into bouncy curls topped with white floral accessories.

Fast-forward to 2025, her daughter "modernised" her dress by making the top into a structured corset and wearing the sleeves in an off-the-shoulder boho style. According to HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer and resident fashion expert, Katie Daly, it allowed Nicola to put her "unbreakable bond" with her family on display.

This was even more poignant considering that Brooklyn's family, Victoria and David Beckham, were not guests at the wedding amid their reported rift, which is thought to have begun at the 2022 ceremony.

"Nicola Peltz-Beckham's decision to wear her mother's wedding dress for her vow renewal puts their unbreakable bond on full display.

"Nicola pays homage to her mother, showing their close relationship in this moving gesture while also proving where she gets her timeless dress sense from.

"I love how she isn't afraid to modernise her mother's dress with a figure-flattering corset, making the dress a part of her story as the next generation of this prestigious family," Katie explained.

Nicola wore her long brunette hair in a half-updo with Disney princess-worthy waves trailing down her back as she strolled through the woodland in loved-up photos with Brooklyn, after Nelson officiated the secret vow renewal.

2022 bridal gown

It was a marked change to her 2022 wedding look, which included a backless Valentino wedding dress, a statement train and lace gloves. The Holidate actress explained that she was originally in talks with Victoria Beckham's brand to design the gown, but the plans later changed.

"I was going to do it and I really wanted to, and then a few months later, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so I had to choose another dress," she previously told Variety.

Vow renewal meaning

So why did Brooklyn and Nicola have a vow renewal so soon after their original big day?

The pair haven't explained their reasons, but a relationship expert weighed in on whether it is a positive reaffirmation of love and commitment or perhaps a sign of them "doubling down on loyalty."

Sunaree Ko, Relationship Expert & Astrologer at TarotCards, said: "A vow renewal this early in a marriage can often be a way of reinforcing commitment during times of uncertainty. It's not uncommon when external pressures, like public scrutiny or family tensions, are in play.

"When someone is disconnected from their birth family, they often double down on loyalty and symbolism within their romantic relationship. A vow renewal can become less about romance and more about identity, almost like publicly choosing a new 'home'."